Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: With patience and execution, rookies Adley Rutschman, Terrin Vavra exemplify offense Baltimore trying to build

After the first of Terrin Vavra’s three hits Friday night, the Orioles’ starting rotation stared out at him at first base, cupping their hands around their eyes as they begged for Vavra to do the club’s customary binoculars celebration. On Saturday, when he singled in the first inning to score Adley Rutschman, he wasted little time in circling his eyes toward the dugout, yet another example of ...
Yardbarker

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman named AL Player of the Week

The Gascan is getting some love. The MLB named Jays starter Kevin Gausman the AL Player of the Week — his first ever award in his career. Gausman made two appearances in the last week. One against the Tampa Bay Rays where he pitched eight scoreless innings allowing just one hit and issuing one walk while fanning 10 batters.
The Associated Press

Jays top Twins on overturned call in 10th; Baldelli ejected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday and split the four-game series. Merrifield was originally called out at the plate trying to score the game-winning run, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to have interfered with Merrifield. “It’s one of the worst moments I think we’ve seen of umpiring in any game I’ve ever been a part of in baseball, and I think it was pathetic what just played out,” said Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli, who was ejected for arguing the call, the eighth time in his career he was thrown out of a game and third this season. Replay officials ruled Sanchez did not establish a clear lane for Merrifield, whose right foot collided with Sanchez’s left leg as he slid into home plate. The out would have ended the inning.
The Associated Press

Orioles run winning streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Pirates

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a day the Orioles welcomed Eddie Murray, Brooks Robinson and Mike Mussina back to the ballpark, Baltimore’s less heralded 2022 team thrilled the home crowd again. Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Orioles won their fifth straight game, 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards with a pregame ceremony that included Murray and Mussina, and Robinson and Murray addressed the team before the game. McKenna, Jorge Mateo and Austin Voth aren’t household names like that Hall of Fame trio — but they helped add some more present-year excitement to all the nostalgia. “When there’s 40,000 fans out there and they’re showing up, yeah, it’s definitely a playoff atmosphere,” Voth said. “That fuels us as players for sure.”
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ryan McKenna batting leadoff Monday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Ryan McKenna as their starter in right field for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna will cover right field and hit out of the leadoff spot Monday while Anthony Santander takes over at designated hitter, Adley Rutschman moves back behind home plate, and Robinson Chirinos takes a seat.
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin taking seat Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevin will move back to the bench after covering third base in Monday's series opener. Ramon Urias will be on the hot corner Tuesday while Rougned Odor starts on second base and bats seventh.
FOX Sports

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected against Pirates

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been ejected from Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Hyde was tossed after he came out to talk to umpires about a replay review that awarded the Pirates a run in the seventh inning. Greg Allen initially was called out on a play at home, but the Pirates appeared to contend that catcher Robinson Chirinos was illegally blocking the plate, and Allen was called safe after a review.
The Associated Press

Pirates get rare win at Camden Yards, 8-1 over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak Sunday with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles. The Pirates also ended their own nine-game skid at Camden Yards, improving to 2-11 at the ballpark. Wilson (2-6) allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Pittsburgh broke the game open in the seventh after a replay review changed a call at the plate. Pittsburgh’s Greg Allen initially was called out, but upon review, catcher Robinson Chirinos was ruled to have violated the home plate collision rule, and Allen was called safe. “The catcher’s initial setup completely in foul territory was illegal and he maintained that position without possession of the ball,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.
FOX Sports

Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

Toronto Blue Jays (60-49, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-5, 2.45 ERA, .99 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.55 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -170, Orioles +145; over/under...
