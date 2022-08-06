While investigating Kassandra Sweeney and her 2 sons’ killings, police search areas around 2 NH towns

Read on www.masslive.com
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck
PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said. Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
Jurors get case of trucker accused in deadly NH crash
The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club from New Hampshire,
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ after body recovered from Nutts Pond
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are at Nutts Pond in the area of Precourt Park investigating an untimely death. The deceased adult male was located in the water around 9:10 a.m. Marine Patrol, Manchester Fire, and the NH Medical Examiner are on scene. This is an active and ongoing...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire man hits officer during chase
LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after he fled from police and hit a female officer in the face during a pursuit. Lebanon Police said that Daniel Bibbee, 40, of West Lebanon fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 120 after the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. When police caught up to Bibbee, he struck one of them in the face, causing a minor injury.
mychamplainvalley.com
Man hits officer in the face while attempting to flee
Lebanon, NH — On Sunday night, Officer Emily Winslow of the Lebanon Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Route 120. It was discovered that the two occupants of the car had outstanding warrants. One of the suspects, 40-year-old Daniel Bibbee of West Lebanon attempted to flee on foot and struck Officer Winslow in the face during the pursuit. Bibbee was subsequently tased and taken into custody.
Springfield man wanted in connection with Vermont murder turns himself in to police
The Springfield man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in the town of Bennington turned himself into police on Monday.
WCVB
Jury acquits Volodomyr Zhukovskyy in New Hampshire motorcycle crash that killed 7
A jury has found Volodomyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on all counts in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found not guilty of negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless operation in the June 21, 2019, crash on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Nashua police arrest man in connection to March robbery
NASHUA, N.H. — Police made an arrest on Friday connected to a robbery from back inMarch. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, of Nashua, is charged with burglary and robbery. Campbell is accused of breaking into a Nashua home, assaulting a person inside, then stealing various items. Nashua police said...
WMUR.com
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Brentwood found sleeping in truck in Maine, police say
PORTLAND, Maine — A man suspected in an alleged kidnapping in Brentwood, New Hampshire, was arrested Monday after he was found sleeping in a truck in Portland, Maine, police said. Peter Curtis, 34, of Portland, is accused of kidnapping a woman last month in Brentwood in what was described...
NECN
Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation
New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
nbcboston.com
Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH
A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Bennington homicide turns self in to police
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Raul Cardona, thesuspect in a recent homicide in Bennington, has turned himself in to police. Bennington Police said that Cardona, 28 of Springfield, Mass., turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Patrick Mullinnex, 38,...
Investigation continues near NH home where 2 boys, mother were found dead
NORTHFIELD, New Hampshire -- Police will be out in Northfield and Tilton, New Hampshire on Saturday as they continue investigating the homicides of a mother and her two young sons. Law enforcement will be visible near Wethersfield Drive, Shaker Road, Tilton Road, and Laconia Road, as well as the ramp areas entering Route 93. Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wednesday morning. Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides. "The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for physical evidence. The search activity is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigative process," a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General said Saturday. The A.G. reiterated that investigators have identified everyone involved and there is no threat to the public. No arrests have been announced at this time.
WMUR.com
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of Nashua woman, New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest was made in the homicide of a 34-year-old Nashua woman on Friday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Officials said Miguel Ramirez, 30, of Nashua, was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and killing Julie Graichen, of Nashua.
Authorities arrest 22-year-old Lowell man in connection with the murder of a relative
LOWELL, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced on Sunday that an arrest was made in connection with last weekend’s murder of a 64-year-old Lowell woman who was found stabbed to death in her home. Rayshawn Settles, 22 of Lowell, was arrested and charged with the murder...
Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
WCAX
Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement. They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover. They reached him by boat, then took him...
MassLive.com
