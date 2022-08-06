Celebration of culture, community returns to Promenade Park

Read on www.wane.com
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival board already looking forward
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Festival may be well over, but its board is already looking toward next year. The board met on Monday evening to discuss how the festival went this year and how they are proceeding to make sure next year is an improvement.
Summit City collection is Positively Fort Wayne
Inside Kevin Kimpel's home you'll find pictures and souvenirs of his world travels - more than 100 countries by his count - but upstairs in a spare bedroom you'll find a small corner dedicated to his hometown of Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Music festival raises thousands for Steuben County animal shelter
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a music festival with a mission: raise money for the animals of Steuben County. The 9th annual Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival presented a check for $23,000 to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County over the weekend. The festival also donated $1,000 each to the Crooked Lake Association and the Steuben County Parks and Campground.
WANE-TV
Over 700 book bags up for grabs at back to school event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 700 backpacks are being given away Monday night in a drive-thru event at Lawton Park. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance program once again organized the free event, with the help of donations from local organizations. Families can check off a...
WANE-TV
New brewery planned for Fort Wayne riverfront
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location near the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street. More Brewing Company, which has two locations in the Chicago area and a third on the way,...
New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s United Front racial healing expands to youth
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s widely-embraced United Front Initiative will expand with the launch of United Front Youth. A kickoff event was held Monday at the Parkview Mirro Center with Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, Ph.D., described by the city as an “expert on issues of race, culturally responsive education, and diversity.”
WANE-TV
Dogs take a splash at Northside Pool
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dogs get the chance to cool down from the summer sun by taking a dip in the pool Sunday afternoon. The ‘Dippin’ Dogs’ event at Northside Aquatic Center is open to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation dog park permit holders, and reservations are required.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Backpack, school supply giveaway set for Monday evening
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is holding an event Monday evening to connect area students with the resources they need for the upcoming school year. The department’s Victim Assistance program has planned a backpack giveaway from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday downtown...
wfft.com
Bell's Skating Rink welcomes families for free end-of-summer celebration, Adams Township distributes free backpacks
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Many Fort Wayne students are just days away from the first day of school. Families got into Bell's Skating Rink for free Sunday for an end-of-summer celebration. Every child was given a free backpack and Adams Township Trustee Denita Washington says they collected donations so...
WANE-TV
Solfest moves to new location this year, will benefit Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, will be held at Parkview Field in 2022. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. Organizers of Solfest joined...
WANE-TV
Waynedale Elementary opening time capsule from 1992
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nostalgic for the ’90s? Waynedale Elementary is kicking off the new school year by opening a time capsule Tuesday afternoon. In 1992, a time capsule was buried under the school. 20 years later, it was dug up this spring to prepare for renovations.
Is a downtown soccer stadium still in the works?
With Tuesday's news, WANE 15 asked the Redevelopment Commission's Executive Director, Jonathan Leist, if a soccer stadium is still in the works.
WANE-TV
90 kids get free haircuts at Big Brothers Big Sisters event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 90 boys are getting free haircuts Sunday, thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. ‘Fade into the Future’ is geared toward ‘littles’ involved in the mentorship program. There’s also a book bag and school supply giveaway. The event,...
Lessons from a Departed Council Member
While the late Dr. John N. Crawford may not have been well known around the state, he was one of the most respected and consequential public servants in the Fort Wayne area over the past 30 years. And we can all learn lessons from how he lived his life. His sudden death from a heart […] The post Lessons from a Departed Council Member appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WOWO News
Major private investment planned for North River site
FORT WAYEN, Ind. (Press Release) – The City of Fort Wayne Administration and Community Development Division today announced a major private investment is planned for the North River site. More Brewing Company, which has three locations in the Chicago area, is planning to invest approximately $6 million to build...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces loss of giraffe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne health clinic receives $65K in ARPA funds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne health clinic was one of 31 community health centers across Indiana to receive a share of nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Department of Health and Human Services. The goal of the ARPA is to advance health...
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne announces multi-million dollar development near Fourth and Calhoun Streets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne and its Community Development Division announced a private investment near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun Streets. More Brewing Company plans to invest $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000 square-foot restaurant and brewery. City officials said this would be...
WANE-TV
Southwest Allen County Schools superintendent gives high school construction, referendum renewal update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Park Ginder, Ph.D., just finished his first year in that...
