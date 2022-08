Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,587,186 which is 496% higher than the state average of $266,415.

All 30 cities on the list are in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from Illinois over the last 20 years

Stacker

#30. Clarendon Hills

– Typical home value: $562,840

– 1-year price change: +9.2%

– 5-year price change: +16.4%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#29. La Grange

– Typical home value: $577,337

– 1-year price change: +11.7%

– 5-year price change: +19.9%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#28. Lincolnshire

– Typical home value: $599,460

– 1-year price change: +16.1%

– 5-year price change: +18.4%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#27. Glenview

– Typical home value: $612,950

– 1-year price change: +10.6%

– 5-year price change: +15.5%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#26. Hawthorn Woods

– Typical home value: $613,864

– 1-year price change: +16.8%

– 5-year price change: +19.2%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Best public high schools in Illinois

Stacker

#25. Northbrook

– Typical home value: $629,796

– 1-year price change: +11.9%

– 5-year price change: +15.2%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#24. Deer Park

– Typical home value: $634,382

– 1-year price change: +14.6%

– 5-year price change: +21.5%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#23. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $647,820

– 1-year price change: +16.6%

– 5-year price change: +23.6%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#22. Western Springs

– Typical home value: $677,014

– 1-year price change: +9.8%

– 5-year price change: +16.8%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#21. Wayne

– Typical home value: $678,784

– 1-year price change: +20.5%

– 5-year price change: +29.3%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Illinois

Stacker

#20. Inverness

– Typical home value: $683,114

– 1-year price change: +11.4%

– 5-year price change: +10.9%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#19. Kildeer

– Typical home value: $723,536

– 1-year price change: +16.9%

– 5-year price change: +17.2%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#18. North Barrington

– Typical home value: $727,092

– 1-year price change: +15.4%

– 5-year price change: +16.7%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#17. River Forest

– Typical home value: $729,723

– 1-year price change: +11.8%

– 5-year price change: +15.3%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#16. Burr Ridge

– Typical home value: $730,171

– 1-year price change: +10.8%

– 5-year price change: +14.1%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Illinois

Stacker

#15. Mettawa

– Typical home value: $742,077

– 1-year price change: +17.0%

– 5-year price change: +21.1%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#14. Long Grove

– Typical home value: $756,463

– 1-year price change: +18.2%

– 5-year price change: +19.0%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#13. Oak Brook

– Typical home value: $759,279

– 1-year price change: +9.5%

– 5-year price change: +15.0%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#12. Riverwoods

– Typical home value: $787,118

– 1-year price change: +15.0%

– 5-year price change: +14.0%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#11. Northfield

– Typical home value: $803,700

– 1-year price change: +13.5%

– 5-year price change: +16.8%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Illinois

Stacker

#10. Wilmette

– Typical home value: $861,736

– 1-year price change: +13.7%

– 5-year price change: +17.5%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#9. Barrington Hills

– Typical home value: $881,847

– 1-year price change: +13.8%

– 5-year price change: +14.3%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#8. South Barrington

– Typical home value: $949,559

– 1-year price change: +13.0%

– 5-year price change: +16.9%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#7. Lake Forest

– Typical home value: $973,032

– 1-year price change: +15.4%

– 5-year price change: +16.2%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#6. Bannockburn

– Typical home value: $987,586

– 1-year price change: +19.0%

– 5-year price change: +16.4%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Best school districts in Illinois

Stacker

#5. Golf

– Typical home value: $990,594

– 1-year price change: +16.2%

– 5-year price change: +18.4%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#4. Hinsdale

– Typical home value: $1,020,119

– 1-year price change: +5.9%

– 5-year price change: +6.6%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#3. Glencoe

– Typical home value: $1,363,143

– 1-year price change: +17.3%

– 5-year price change: +25.5%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#2. Winnetka

– Typical home value: $1,458,144

– 1-year price change: +11.8%

– 5-year price change: +16.6%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#1. Kenilworth

– Typical home value: $1,587,186

– 1-year price change: +10.9%

– 5-year price change: +16.4%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Illinois

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.