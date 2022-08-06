Oakland A’s prospect Denzel Clarke makes professional baseball history

On the latest Arrowhead Addict podcast, we look at the players to watch and the biggest questions heading into the KC Chiefs preseason opener vs. the Bears. After months of waiting for the seasons to change and the pages of the calendar to turn, there’s actual football being played by members of the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of this week. On tap is the team’s preseason opener for the 2022 season against the Chicago Bears.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 51 MINUTES AGO