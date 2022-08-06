Oakland A’s prospect Denzel Clarke makes professional baseball history

Read on whitecleatbeat.com
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
Oklahoma little leaguer comforts opposing pitcher in sportsmanship moment of the week (Video)
A moment of great sportsmanship was shown among young little league kids after an accidental hit to the helmet was taken on a pitch. An Oklahoma little leaguer took a pitch to the helmet from a Texas East little leaguer. While being hit by a pitch is never an easy...
Matt Carpenter injury: Cardinals fans grateful they got to witness return to St. Louis
New York Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter had been on fire, but he’s out for at least a month after breaking his left foot. New York Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter has been unstoppable this season, slashing .305/.412/.727 for an OPS of 1.139. This has been one of the best seasons of his career, but it’s unfortunately stalled after Carpenter broke his left foot.
This Cavs-Warriors Trade Sends Andrew Wiggins To Cleveland
Sometimes, history repeats itself. When it does, it’s up to the historian to listen. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Sometimes, players find themselves reuniting in unexpected ways. With that said, it’s not often that two players are traded for each other and...
Mercury, Lynx meet with playoff spots dwindling
The Phoenix Mercury will have to hold on to a WNBA playoff spot without Diana Taurasi. The Minnesota Lynx hope
Towering Soccer Goalkeeper Hank Alvey Trying to Reach His College Basketball Goals
GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He might be the tallest soccer player in the state. And 6-foot-9 Hank Alvey enjoys playing goalkeeper for Illini Bluffs High School. It gives him another sport to play. “I know college coaches look for that, Alvey said. “It’s helping me not get burnt out from basketball.” Basketball is his first […]
Giants GM makes admission about his Juan Soto trade offer
The San Francisco Giants were interested in a Juan Soto trade, but clearly never got close to an agreement with the Washington Nationals. General manager Farhan Zaidi thinks he knows why, at least in part. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Giants Talk” podcast, Zaidi admitted it was...
Andrew Wiggins connects with special young fan at camp in Toronto
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins held his annual camp near Toronto this past weekend and connected with 15-year-old Oba Olubunmi-Davies, who donated bone marrow to his brother.
NBA・
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Podcast: KC Chiefs vs. Bears preview show
On the latest Arrowhead Addict podcast, we look at the players to watch and the biggest questions heading into the KC Chiefs preseason opener vs. the Bears. After months of waiting for the seasons to change and the pages of the calendar to turn, there’s actual football being played by members of the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of this week. On tap is the team’s preseason opener for the 2022 season against the Chicago Bears.
Cardinals show trade target who went to Yankees he missed out
The St. Louis Cardinals faced off with a potential trade target, Frankie Montas, in Sunday’s game against the Yankees and gave him the business. MLB Trade Deadline rumors had the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees as potential suitors for former Oakland A’s pitcher Frankie Montas. While...
Warriors Land Pacers’ Myles Turner In Major Trade Scenario
As a general rule, the team that wins the NBA championship has the least stressful offseason in the NBA. Having walked away from the season with the ultimate prize, they have no incentive to fix anything. With that said, the defending championships can still benefit from planning ahead. Especially when...
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
