Kenny Pickett Listed as No. 3 QB on Steelers' 1st Unofficial 2022 Depth Chart

Jameis Winston Avoided 'Significant' Foot Injury and Is Day-to-Day, Says Saints HC
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a sprained right foot at training camp. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that the 28-year-old was being evaluated after he "tweaked" his foot during practice on Aug. 8. He is also working his way back from a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2021 season.
NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Didn't Violate Drug Policy By Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed his experience using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during a retreat to Peru in 2020. According to ESPN, Rodgers did not violate the NFL's drug policy with his use of the drink, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."
Bears GM Addresses Roquan Smith's Trade Request, Wants to Sign LB to New Contract
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants to keep linebacker Roquan Smith, but he acknowledged in a press conference Tuesday that there's no guarantee. "My job is to build a roster that is going to sustain success for a long period of time," Poles told reporters. "At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for the Chicago Bears."
Browns Rumors: Jakeem Grant Feared to Have Suffered Torn Achilles Injury
The Cleveland Browns signed two-time second-team All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant this offseason to bolster their special teams, but that plan appears to have been derailed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Grant "is feared to have torn his Achilles" in practice Tuesday and will undergo further tests to confirm. Grant suffered...
Potential Trade Destinations for Bears LB Roquan Smith
It was already shaping up to be a long season for fans of the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a six-win campaign and possesses (on paper) arguably the NFL's most punchless offense. In the last set of NFL Power Rankings here at Bleacher Report, the Bears checked in 15th in the NFC and 30th overall.
Duane Brown and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately
The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first full week of preseason action is on the immediate horizon, and the regular season isn't far off. Yet quality free agents are still unsigned and looking for work. 2021 Pro Bowl left tackle...
Report: J.K. Dobbins Activated off PUP List, 'on Track' to Play in Ravens' Opener
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly "on track" to return to the field at the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL that kept him sidelined throughout the 2021 campaign. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform...
NFL Rumors: Duane Brown, Jets 'Have Mutual Interest' in Contract as Teams Eye OT
As concern mounts about the status of New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton, the Jets have expressed interest in signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) that the "wheels are in motion" regarding a potential signing.
Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium to be Renamed to Paycor Stadium After Naming Rights Deal
Paul Brown Stadium, which has served as the Cincinnati Bengals' home since 2000, will now go by Paycor Stadium after the Cincinnati-based human capital management software company purchased the naming rights for the building affectionally known as The Jungle. The defending AFC champion's stadium was previously named after Bengals founder...
Sean McVay reveals he has contract extension with LA Rams
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. McVay and the Rams didn’t reveal the terms of the long-expected deal, but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Los Angeles after practice Tuesday in training camp at UC Irvine. “I feel good,” McVay said. “It was always kind of really good dialogue that existed. These things, they take time, but I think it’s important.” McVay didn’t specify when he finalized the deal, but it apparently happened before training camp. The 36-year-old coach is beginning his sixth season in charge of the Rams, and he has been the youngest coach in the NFL throughout his tenure.
Saints' Jameis Winston Reportedly Undergoing Tests After Suffering Ankle Injury
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly suffered an ankle injury during Monday's practice. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old "rolled his ankle today and is undergoing further evaluation." Now in his third year with the Saints, the Florida State product suffered a torn ACL last season that left...
Roger Goodell: NFL's Appeal of Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Ban 'The Right Thing to Do'
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explained the league's decision to appeal the six-game suspension given to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. "As you know, it's part of the CBA. Two parties had that right," Goodell said Tuesday, per Mark Maske of...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Playing 1 Series in Preseason Game 'Is a Waste'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he doesn't see a reason to play just one series if he's going to suit up for preseason games. "I don't see any benefit to it," Rodgers said Tuesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series. If we're going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste."
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Retirement: 'I’m Never Gonna Hold the Team Hostage'
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th NFL season, and he's only getting better with age, having won the last two NFL MVP awards. But the 38-year-old isn't going to play forever. Rodgers told The MMQB's Albert Breer that when it's time to hang it up, he won't drag out the decision. With that said, his passion for playing remains:
Under-the-Radar CFB Teams That Can Alter Championship Races
There is never a shortage of attention on the next college football season, but that spotlight is not distributed evenly. Within each conference, the perceived highest tier commands the discussion. However, behind every Alabama or Ohio State, you can find a talented, infrequently mentioned team that has a few opportunities to pull off shockers in 2022.
NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks
The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
Big Ten Reportedly Finalizing Media Rights Contract with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC
The Big Ten is working toward an agreement on a media rights deal with Fox Sports, CBS and NBC, according to Sports Business Journal's John Ourand and Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The reports noted this would end a 40-year partnership between the Big Ten and ESPN. "If ESPN moves on...
Fantasy Alert: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert 'Appears to Be' Dolphins' Pecking Order
There are several experienced running backs on the Miami Dolphins depth chart, but ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported the current pecking order "appears to be" Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and then Sony Michel. Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and ZaQuandre White are also fighting for roster spots heading into the preseason. Gaskin...
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud Compares Trey Lance to Josh Allen: 'Same Type of Energy'
Trey Lance is set to take over as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, and one of his teammates compared him to one of the NFL's best quarterbacks while meeting with the media Tuesday. Niners wide receiver/returner Ray-Ray McCloud told reporters that Lance reminds him of...
