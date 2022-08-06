ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett Listed as No. 3 QB on Steelers' 1st Unofficial 2022 Depth Chart

By Erin Walsh
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
Read on bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Didn't Violate Drug Policy By Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed his experience using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during a retreat to Peru in 2020. According to ESPN, Rodgers did not violate the NFL's drug policy with his use of the drink, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."
Bleacher Report

Bears GM Addresses Roquan Smith's Trade Request, Wants to Sign LB to New Contract

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants to keep linebacker Roquan Smith, but he acknowledged in a press conference Tuesday that there's no guarantee. "My job is to build a roster that is going to sustain success for a long period of time," Poles told reporters. "At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for the Chicago Bears."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Browns Rumors: Jakeem Grant Feared to Have Suffered Torn Achilles Injury

The Cleveland Browns signed two-time second-team All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant this offseason to bolster their special teams, but that plan appears to have been derailed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Grant "is feared to have torn his Achilles" in practice Tuesday and will undergo further tests to confirm. Grant suffered...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Bleacher Report

Potential Trade Destinations for Bears LB Roquan Smith

It was already shaping up to be a long season for fans of the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a six-win campaign and possesses (on paper) arguably the NFL's most punchless offense. In the last set of NFL Power Rankings here at Bleacher Report, the Bears checked in 15th in the NFC and 30th overall.
Bleacher Report

Duane Brown and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first full week of preseason action is on the immediate horizon, and the regular season isn't far off. Yet quality free agents are still unsigned and looking for work. 2021 Pro Bowl left tackle...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Duane Brown, Jets 'Have Mutual Interest' in Contract as Teams Eye OT

As concern mounts about the status of New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton, the Jets have expressed interest in signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) that the "wheels are in motion" regarding a potential signing.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Sean McVay reveals he has contract extension with LA Rams

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. McVay and the Rams didn’t reveal the terms of the long-expected deal, but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Los Angeles after practice Tuesday in training camp at UC Irvine. “I feel good,” McVay said. “It was always kind of really good dialogue that existed. These things, they take time, but I think it’s important.” McVay didn’t specify when he finalized the deal, but it apparently happened before training camp. The 36-year-old coach is beginning his sixth season in charge of the Rams, and he has been the youngest coach in the NFL throughout his tenure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Saints' Jameis Winston Reportedly Undergoing Tests After Suffering Ankle Injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly suffered an ankle injury during Monday's practice. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old "rolled his ankle today and is undergoing further evaluation." Now in his third year with the Saints, the Florida State product suffered a torn ACL last season that left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Super Bowl Champion#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nbc Sports#Cbs Sports#The Chicago Bears
Bleacher Report

Roger Goodell: NFL's Appeal of Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Ban 'The Right Thing to Do'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explained the league's decision to appeal the six-game suspension given to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. "As you know, it's part of the CBA. Two parties had that right," Goodell said Tuesday, per Mark Maske of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Playing 1 Series in Preseason Game 'Is a Waste'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he doesn't see a reason to play just one series if he's going to suit up for preseason games. "I don't see any benefit to it," Rodgers said Tuesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series. If we're going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Under-the-Radar CFB Teams That Can Alter Championship Races

There is never a shortage of attention on the next college football season, but that spotlight is not distributed evenly. Within each conference, the perceived highest tier commands the discussion. However, behind every Alabama or Ohio State, you can find a talented, infrequently mentioned team that has a few opportunities to pull off shockers in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Bleacher Report

NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Big Ten Reportedly Finalizing Media Rights Contract with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC

The Big Ten is working toward an agreement on a media rights deal with Fox Sports, CBS and NBC, according to Sports Business Journal's John Ourand and Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The reports noted this would end a 40-year partnership between the Big Ten and ESPN. "If ESPN moves on...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy