Kenny Pickett Listed as No. 3 QB on Steelers' 1st Unofficial 2022 Depth Chart

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. McVay and the Rams didn’t reveal the terms of the long-expected deal, but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Los Angeles after practice Tuesday in training camp at UC Irvine. “I feel good,” McVay said. “It was always kind of really good dialogue that existed. These things, they take time, but I think it’s important.” McVay didn’t specify when he finalized the deal, but it apparently happened before training camp. The 36-year-old coach is beginning his sixth season in charge of the Rams, and he has been the youngest coach in the NFL throughout his tenure.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO