Cubs DFA 4-time Gold-Glove winner Andrelton Simmons

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched seven dominant innings, Oscar Gonzalez drove in two runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 Tuesday night for their third straight win. Bieber (7-6) allowed just four singles and a walk while striking out eight. Amed Rosario had three hits, including two doubles, while scoring a run and driving in another. Cleveland entered the night trailing first-place Minnesota by one game in the American League Central Division. Tyler Alexander (2-6) gave up two runs and seven hits in seven innings for Detroit. The Tigers barely avoid getting shut out for the second straight game, as Eric Haase drew a two-out, bases loaded walk against Eli Morgan in the ninth. They added another run on a wild pitch by Emmanuel Clase.

DETROIT, MI ・ 31 MINUTES AGO