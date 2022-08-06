Teven Jenkins: 'I want to stay with the Chicago Bears until whenever it is'

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Still hopeful for a future with the Bears, second-year offensive tackle Teven Jenkins returned to the practice field Saturday after missing more than a week with an undisclosed injury.

Jenkins declined to offer details on the injury that kept him away from seven practices in training camp and wouldn't disclose whether it was his surgically repaired back that was ailing him again. While the Bears are reportedly seeking a trade of Jenkins, he wants to make an impression and stay in Chicago.

“I’m here to play football for the Chicago Bears and that’s what I’m going to do,” Jenkins said Saturday after practice. “And that’s what I plan on doing right now.

“I'm a loyal type of guy. The Chicago Bears, they drafted me. So, I want to stay with the Chicago Bears until whenever it is.”

Jenkins addressed the media Saturday for the first time since OTAs in May, when he expressed a belief that he was in the Bears' plans. Typically an individual with plenty to say, Jenkins was short and calculated with his words this time.

Jenkins participated in a limited fashion during practice Saturday at Halas Hall, staying on the sideline during team drills. It marked his first appearance at training camp since the first day on July 27. Jenkins hadn't been present on the field with the Bears since then, with head coach Matt Eberflus stating that he was working with the team’s training staff.

A second-round pick of the Bears in 2021, Jenkins was similarly absent from training camp last year before undergoing back surgery. He missed the majority of the regular season, returning in December and playing in just the final six games. The regime that drafted him in Chicago – led by former general manager Ryan Pace – was fired after last season.

The Bears have received phone calls on a potential trade of Jenkins and engaged in those conversations, NFL Media reported Monday. Jenkins hasn't spoken with first-year general manager Ryan Poles on that topic, he said, instead maintaining contact with agent Joel Segal of WME Sports.

Jenkins denied the notion that he has clashed with the Bears’ new coaching staff, calling it “totally not true.” What’s clear is he hasn't received favor from this regime. During OTAs, rookie Braxton Jones was moved to Chicago’s first-team offensive line at left tackle while Jenkins was demoted to the second unit. Veteran Riley Reiff was also signed just prior to the start of training camp.

Then came Jenkins’ apparent injury and an absence from practice that cost him opportunities. The time away from the field was for the “betterment” of Jenkins' health and he’s close to 100%, he said. Jenkins hopes he can return to team drills Sunday.

“I got to get better myself and work on my stuff,” Jenkins said.

“It’s very frustrating not to go. But that’s the way of the world.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker