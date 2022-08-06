Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

Read on www.azfamily.com
California-Based Pizza Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina Andras
Phoenix restaurants heavily impacted by inflation
AZFamily
Scottsdale offers dispute mediation services for residents
AZFamily
City of Scottsdale offers free mediation service for feuding neighbors
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. It’s called the Mediation Program, and it’s free for Scottsdale residents to use. To get started, the person who has an...
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town
A new Mediterranean Restaurant is opening.Slashio Photography/Unsplash. When it comes to fast and delicious foods there’s just something about authentic street food. Just about every country in the world has a native street food that, in a pinch, satisfies hunger cravings and leaves customers wanting more. One of the benefits of living in metro Phoenix is culinary street offerings spanning the globe can be found in the Valley. And now, a new street food restaurant will be making its way to Phoenix by way of Hollywood.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
AZFamily
Rat infestation reported at Phoenix VA Community Living Center
AZFamily
Car crashes into Mod Pizza in Gilbert
AZFamily
Historic church lost in Riverside Fire starts the rebuilding process
Phoenix eyes future intersection for revitalization of Rio Salado
The city of Phoenix is eyeing a future freeway interchange for commercial development near the Loop 202 as part of its efforts to help revitalize dozens of miles along the Salt and Gila rivers.
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
azbigmedia.com
Camelot Homes begins selling Willow luxury community in Phoenix
Camelot Homes announce the start of sales at their newest luxury community, Willow, located at N. 15th Ave and W. Northern Ave in Phoenix. Willow is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on ¼-acre lots in North Central Phoenix. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 3.5-5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
AZFamily
Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal
While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Teacher shortage hits Arizona: How many are needed?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools around the Phoenix area are dealing with massive staffing shortages, we're...
New 100-bed mental health hospital proposed in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A new 100-bed mental health hospital is under development in Mesa as the Valley grapples with a significant need for more behavioral health services. Acadia Healthcare, which already operates hospitals in Chandler and Tucson, has put in requests to construct another facility in east Mesa near Elliot and Ellsworth roads.
AZFamily
Storms chances throughout the week in metro Phoenix
Surveillance video caught the moment a Wendy's employee punched a 67-year-old customer in Prescott Valley. Chandler Fire Department saves man after he goes into cardiac arrest. Chandler firefighters saved a man after he went into cardiac arrest. Housing market easing in the Valley, realtor says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
azbigmedia.com
Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry
“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
Glendale Star
Ono Hawaiian Barbecue brings the luau to Glendale
Ono Hawaiian Barbecue opened its 11th Arizona location on 58th Avenue and West Bell Road. The new location opened on July 28, and a grand celebration was held to welcome the restaurant to the city. Ono Hawaiian Barbecue focuses on Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialities such as katsu chicken...
Arizona mom takes baby from foster family
Authorities are searching for a baby girl who allegedly was taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix by her biological mother.
AZFamily
Moon roof shatters in car wash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was just a quick drive through the car wash. Denise DeMarco had taken her car to the same Cobblestone Auto Spa location several times, but this time was different. “When I got to the dryer section, I heard what sounded like a gunshot going off in my car, and then all of the air started pushing in through my sun shade,” DeMarco said.
Phoenix New Times
Try the Italian Beef Sandwich From 'The Bear' at This Downtown Phoenix Brewery
Riding on the popularity of FX's hit show The Bear, a dramedy about the cutthroat restaurant industry told through a small Chicago Italian beef joint, Huss' Downtown Phoenix Brewpub is serving its own rendition of the sandwich. The classic Chicago creation is comprised of a crusty roll stuffed with slowly-braised...
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
