'Alina of Cuba' Producer Calls John Leguizamo 'Culturally Uneducated' For Criticizing James Franco's Casting as Fidel Castro

John Leguizamo clarifies comments criticising James Franco playing Fidel Castro: ‘Don’t get it twisted’
John Leguizamo has spoken out against the discrimination faced by Latin actors as he clarified his criticism of James Franco playing Fidel Castro.Last week, it was reported that Franco would play the Cuban leader in independent filmcalled Alina of Cuba.The casting drew criticism over the decision to have a white man play the role, with Ice Stage star Leguizamo calling it “F’d up”.“I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!” he wrote on social media.On Saturday, Leguizamo posted a video to Instagram clarifying his comments.Stressing again that he had “no problems with James Franco”, he said:...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
John Travolta Remembers Olivia Newton-John in Touching Instagram Post
John Travolta paid tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John who passed away after a decades-long battle with breast cancer on August 8. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!
Ryan Phillippe says he is 'so proud' of his and Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon as the teen is set to make his acting debut in Never Have I Ever
Ryan Phillippe is 'so proud' of his and Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon for making his acting debut. The Cruel Intentions stars' 18-year-old son will make his acting appearance in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, which debuts August 12 on Netflix. And his father could not be happier...
Kanye West Comments on Pete Davidson's Split from Kim Kardashian in New Instagram Post
Kanye West is back to his social media trolling ways. As Parade previously reported, news that Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson called it quits hit the public on Friday, with a source citing that "long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." Upon...
Fatboy Slim Recalls Horror That Ensued at Woodstock ’99 – “I Did What I Was Told and Ran”
Netflix recently debuted their latest documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99. The three-part series covers all the horrors that ensued during the Woodstock ’99 festival, which was intended to revive the “summer of love,” its sister event spearheaded in 1969. “Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but...
Iconic Olivia Newton-John Scene From 'Grease' Trends After Her Death
Immediately following the news that Olivia Newton-John had passed, social media erupted showing endless love to the actress and the exemplary role she played in Grease. Along with her name, "You're the One That I Want" also began trending on Twitter, a nod to the classic song from the film, which she famously performed with costar John Travolta.
Kanye West’s 5th Divorce Attorney Quits As Rapper ‘Comes To Terms’ With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is out of an attorney, again. The rapper and former husband of Kim Kardashian lost his fifth attorney Samantha Spector, as she asked a judge to release her from the case. The motion was granted on Friday, August 5, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife. This leaves him currently without representation. “Attorney has shown sufficient reasons why the motion to be relieved as counsel should be granted and why the attorney has brought a motion under Code of Civil Procedure section 284(2) instead of filing a consent under section 284(1),” the official docs read. “Attorney is relieved as counsel of record for client.”
Camila Cabello Confirms Romance With Austin Kevitch As She Kisses Him In LA
It looks like Camila Cabello is officially off the market! The 25-year-old “Bam Bam” singer was spotted getting cozy with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles. As you can see in the photo below, Camila and Austin seen sharing a sweet kiss during a lunch date. Camila and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors nearly two months ago, when they were photographed chatting it up on a walk in Los Angeles. Austin is Camila’s first known serious love interest since she and Shawn Mendes, 24, went their separate ways in Nov. 2021, after two years of dating.
Miley Cyrus Reacted to Criticism That She Exploited Black People for Profit
Miley Cyrus got candid about criticism she's faced throughout the course of her very lucrative career.
Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Makeup Artist Kevin James Bennett After He Claims She’s ‘Gaslighting’ Fans: ‘Shame on You’
Matt Baron/Shutterstock Not holding back. Kylie Jenner defended herself while firing back a beauty influencer who accused her of “gaslighting” fans and questioned her Kylie Cosmetics safety practices. Kevin James Bennett, a makeup artist and cosmetic developer, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to call out the Kardashians star’s latest social media post — […]
Actor Roger E. Mosley Dead at 83
Popular '80s TV and film actor, Roger E. Mosley, has died. He was 83. His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, confirmed the news in a post shared to Facebook earlier today. "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your “coach Mosley” your “TC” from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am [sic]," the post read.
Ashton Kutcher Reveals Battle With Rare Autoimmune Disease
Ashton Kutcher is opening up about a rare medical diagnosis that altered his outlook on life. In an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” the That '70s Show star reveals that he developed a rare autoimmune disorder. “Like two years ago,...
Ron Goldman’s sister, Kim Goldman, shuts down ‘mistruths’ about horrifying murders: ‘I see all the comments’
For Kim Goldman, whose beloved brother Ron was murdered 28 years ago, there is no such thing as closure. Decades after the horrific killings that ignited the "Trial of the Century," the 50-year-old has launched a new podcast titled "Media Circus," in which she explores media coverage of high-profile crimes. The bestselling author, who based the title of her series on her 2015 book, also sits down with family members in hopes of raising awareness of how their lives were affected over the years.
Kevin Bacon Earns the Title 'Himbo of the Week' for His TikTok Presence
With nearly six career-decades under his belt, Kevin Bacon is adding a new title to his resume: TikTok’s “Himbo of the Week.”. The title was awarded this past week by Don’t Let This Flop co-hosts EJ Dickson and Liz Garber-Paul in honor of the actor’s position as (one of) the “least insufferable” star(s) on the app, as well as “arguably one of the all-time greatest himbos on the platform.”
Pete Davidson in trauma therapy over Kanye West's online harassment over former relationship with Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson has been visiting a therapist to process trauma he experienced after months of online harassment from Kanye West over his relationship with Kim Kardashian, which included a celebratory post after they recently split. The news about the 28-year-old comic/actor comes after Dailymail.com's exclusive story in which a source...
15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’
Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
George Clooney’s Tequila Is Taking Over Rap
In the beginning, there was Hennessy. “The Genesis,” the first track on Nas’s 1994 debut studio album, Illmatic, packs in four mentions of the cognac brand. “Take this Hennessy,” Nas says. “Pass that henrock, pass that henrock,” says Nas’s younger brother, Jungle. “We drinkin’ this straight up with no chaser,” replies the rapper AZ.
Netflix's 'Trainwreck' Director on Limp Bizkit at Woodstock '99
"Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" director Jamie Crawford gave Newsweek his thoughts on Limp Bizkit at Woodstock '99, and how they almost interviewed Fred Durst.
Wu-Tang Clan Fan Fined $604 for Rapping the N-Word in ‘Protect Ya Neck’
A Wu-Tang Clan fan in Scotland was slapped with a hefty fine for saying the N-word while rapping the lyrics to the group's classic debut single, "Protect Ya Neck." According to a report from The National, which was published last Friday (Aug. 5), Kyle Siegel, a 25-year-old White man, was fined £500 ($604 in USD), for using the N-word while rapping The Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 track "Protect Ya Neck." The young man was recording himself for a TikTok video while standing in a women’s bathroom stall.
