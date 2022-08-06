'Alina of Cuba' Producer Calls John Leguizamo 'Culturally Uneducated' For Criticizing James Franco's Casting as Fidel Castro

Kanye West is out of an attorney, again. The rapper and former husband of Kim Kardashian lost his fifth attorney Samantha Spector, as she asked a judge to release her from the case. The motion was granted on Friday, August 5, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife. This leaves him currently without representation. “Attorney has shown sufficient reasons why the motion to be relieved as counsel should be granted and why the attorney has brought a motion under Code of Civil Procedure section 284(2) instead of filing a consent under section 284(1),” the official docs read. “Attorney is relieved as counsel of record for client.”

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 4 DAYS AGO