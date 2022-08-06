New ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Merchandise Appears at Walt Disney World

Read on wdwnt.com
WDW News Today
New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more "every day is Halloween" merchandise has arrived. We found a new "every day is Halloween" 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
WDW News Today
New Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet Available at Walt Disney World
Bring a little adventure to your fridge with a new poster-style Pirates of the Caribbean magnet from Walt Disney World. We picked ours up at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet — $11.99...
WDW News Today
New ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort for Halloween 2022
Well, well, well, what have we here? Halloween merchandise has crept into the Disneyland Resort, and that means new stuff inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas!" So naturally we stopped in to check out everything that's new!
WDW News Today
‘The Skeleton Dance’ Merchandise Collection Debuts for Halloween at the Disneyland Resort
Halloween merchandise has rolled into the Disneyland Resort, and one of the newest collections centers around the Silly Symphony classic, "The Skeleton Dance." Let's move our bones and see what's new!. The Skeleton...
WDW News Today
Will Disney Announce A Wreck-It Ralph Attraction for Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland at D23 Expo?
We’ve written thoroughly about the rumored announcements for Disneyland’s Tomorrowland that may come out of D23 Expo next month, but what about Walt Disney World? Florida’s Tomorrowland is also undergoing a bit of a transformation — there’s an entire new roller coaster there now. But what will Josh D’Amaro have to say about it during “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products?”
WDW News Today
Disneyland Shop Briefly Closed Due to Rodent Infestation (Not Mickey and Minnie)
Normally, mice are usually celebrated at Disneyland. But some unwelcome guests recently forced a shop at the Happiest Place on Earth to temporarily close, according to the Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. County records reveal that the Orange County Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Division ordered an undisclosed store,...
WDW News Today
Pass Member Exclusive Special Effects Show with Q&A Taking Place This Month at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood Annual Passholders are currently able to RSVP to a Special Effects Show to take place August 28 at 6:15 p.m. The show features special effects and stunts used in moviemaking. There will be a live question and answer panel following the show. For more information on booking...
WDW News Today
Complaints Mount on Official Disneyland Social Media from Fans as Silence Continues on Magic Key Renewals
As we approach one year since Disneyland introduced the Magic Key system designed to replace the former Annual Passes at the Disneyland Resort, Disney continues to remain tight-lipped about plans for renewal on these tickets, whether how and when to do it or whether they will come at all! And fans are growing tired, taking to official Disneyland social media to voice their anger and frustration at Disney for keeping them in the dark.
WDW News Today
Walls Up Around Matterhorn Bobsleds as Refurbishment Begins at Disneyland
Guests will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to yodel and scream on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland as its refurbishment has begun. To that end, walls are already up around the attraction, and even some scaffolds are now in place to facilitate work on the more than 60 year-old coaster.
WDW News Today
New Partners Statue, Mickey & Minnie, and More Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions at Magic Kingdom
We got a surprise today in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, as four of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary collectible medallions have been replaced with new designs. New 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions – $5 each, $10...
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar Collection Including Loungefly Backpack and Spirit Jersey Coming Soon to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and shopDisney
The newest parks-themed apparel and accessories collection looks good enough to eat. Those of you who guessed that the PopSocket and ear headband were just the first arrivals were right — more Mickey's Premium Ice Cream Bar collection items are coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney.
WDW News Today
New 50th Anniversary Partners Statue Pressed Penny Available at Walt Disney World
We recently found four new 50th anniversary designs for the collectible medallions, and now a new Partners Statue pressed penny has debuted. The pressed penny is available in the Main Street Firehouse. The penny features a silhouette of the Partners Statue depicting Walt Disney and Mickey in front of Cinderella...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney Springs 8/5/2022 (Pumpkins Arrive on Main Street, U.S.A., Disney Villains Spirit Jersey, New Salt & Straw Limited Edition Flavors, and More)
Happy Friday! We're starting our weekend off with a stroll through Magic Kingdom, new ice cream flavors, and new merchandise. So, let's get going!. Are those pumpkins we see? Yes! With the return of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party just one week away, pumpkins have sprouted up in Town Square and all down Main Street, U.S.A.
WDW News Today
Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine Ear Headband Debuts at Disneyland Resort
For the 30th anniversary of "Aladdin," a whole new world of merchandise has been flying off the shelves at Disneyland Resort. The newest item is Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine ear headband. BaubleBar Princess Jasmine...
WDW News Today
‘Hocus Pocus’ Spirit Jersey Debuts at Disneyland Resort
Get your outfit ready for Halloween with a new "Hocus Pocus" Spirit Jersey from Disneyland Resort. We first found it in the Emporium at Disneyland Park. "Hocus Pocus" Spirit Jersey – $79.99. The...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Bus Collides with Car, Will Disney Announce Wreck-It-Ralph Attraction for Magic Kingdom?, Walt Disney’s Plane Prepped for Transport and More: Daily Recap (8/7/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, August 7, 2022.
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at the Full 2022 D23 Expo Schedule
10:00 a.m. – Sounds Delightful! – An Illustrated Audio Adventure (Walt Disney Archives Stage) 10:15 a.m. – Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog (Hyperion Stage) 10:30 a.m. – Disney Legends Awards Ceremony (Hall D23) 10:30 a.m. – Inside Look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers...
WDW News Today
Wyoming Ranch Previously Owned by Walt Disney Family is on the Market for $71 Million
Diamond G Ranch, which is about 17 miles west of Dubois and 23 minutes from Yellowstone National Park, is now available on the real estate market. The ranch’s previous owners were Walt Disney and family, and current owner is Stephen M. Gordon, who purchased from Disney in the 1980s.
WDW News Today
Food Booths for Halloween Horror Nights 31 Begin to Emerge at Universal Studios Florida
With the kickoff to Halloween Horror Nights 31 just weeks away, the first of the food booths have emerged at Universal Studios Florida. Next to Cafe La Bamba in Hollywood, this “Dia de los Muertos”-inspired stand features a colorful look. The gold and orange booth features crosses made...
WDW News Today
More Dates Sold Out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
It was only yesterday that the first night of the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party sold out, and now more dates in August are unavailable as the Walt Disney World event inches closer. Naturally, Halloween Night was the first date to sell out. Nearly a month later, August...
