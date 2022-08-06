ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Will Uniswap and Optimism’s Massive Crypto Rallies Continue? Santiment Analyzes Top Ethereum Altcoins

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on dailyhodl.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Ethereum Pullback – Here’s His Downside Target

The crypto strategist who accurately predicted the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) during the 2018 bear market is issuing a warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,300 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be en route for an exhaustion rally to around $2,000 before losing over 36% of its value from the high.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Polygon (MATIC) Likely To Surge Ahead of Ethereum Merge Next Month, Says Coin Bureau Host

A popular crypto analyst says that blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is primed to rally ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) much-anticipated Merge next month. In a new video update, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy says that MATIC is struggling despite seeing many bullish developments over the course of the past few months.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Altcoin#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Says Potential Ethereum Airdrop Makes Him ‘Incredibly Bullish’ on NFTs – Here’s Why

A closely followed crypto analyst says that the potential for a new fork of Ethereum (ETH) makes him very bullish on the non-fungible token (NFT) sector. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 530,000 followers that he’s got his eye on Ethereum’s upcoming merge to its Beacon Chain, which already runs the proof-of-stake model.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Mark Cuban Reveals Low-Cap Altcoin Portfolio, Including ApeCoin (APE) and Five Additional Crypto Assets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is laying out his latest altcoin picks as the crypto markets push through and continue to show signs of life. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, the Shark Tank investor tells hosts Aaron and Austin Arnold about half a dozen low-cap crypto assets in his portfolio, including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) offshoot ApeCoin (APE).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailyhodl.com

CEL Token Soars As Committee Representing Celsius Users Pledges To Investigate CEO Alex Mashinsky for Wrongdoing

The chief executive of embattled crypto lending platform Celsius (CEL) is reportedly under investigation by a committee representing its users. A new official mission statement from the committee of unsecured creditors claims Celsius customers were repeatedly misled by CEO Alex Mashinsky about the safety of their funds and the firm’s business model.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

DeFiChain Community Brings Attractive Rewards for DFI ERC-20 Pairs on Uniswap

DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, is thrilled to announce that its community has voted to offer lucrative liquidity mining rewards for the ERC-20 format of its native DFI token pairs on Uniswap. The proposal put...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

UK Members of Parliament Launch Inquiry Amid Plans To Turn Country Into Global Hub for Crypto Investment

A parliamentary group in the United Kingdom (UK) is planning an inquiry into the country’s crypto and digital assets industry. The bipartisan parliamentary group known as Crypto and Digital Assets All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) says the inquiry will, among other things, look into plans by the UK government to turn the country into a “global home of crypto investment.”
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy