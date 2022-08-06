Will Uniswap and Optimism’s Massive Crypto Rallies Continue? Santiment Analyzes Top Ethereum Altcoins

Read on dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Ethereum Pullback – Here’s His Downside Target
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) during the 2018 bear market is issuing a warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,300 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be en route for an exhaustion rally to around $2,000 before losing over 36% of its value from the high.
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
Polygon (MATIC) Likely To Surge Ahead of Ethereum Merge Next Month, Says Coin Bureau Host
A popular crypto analyst says that blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is primed to rally ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) much-anticipated Merge next month. In a new video update, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy says that MATIC is struggling despite seeing many bullish developments over the course of the past few months.
Kevin O’Leary Details ‘Mega Opportunity’ for Early Crypto Investors, Says Institutional Demand for Bitcoin Nearly Insatiable
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says a massive opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) could start to materialize in the coming months. In a new interview with Crypto Jebb, O’Leary says the floodgates will open for Bitcoin if BTC gets adequate compliance infrastructure at the sovereign fund level. “The big...
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Crypto Trader Says Potential Ethereum Airdrop Makes Him ‘Incredibly Bullish’ on NFTs – Here’s Why
A closely followed crypto analyst says that the potential for a new fork of Ethereum (ETH) makes him very bullish on the non-fungible token (NFT) sector. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 530,000 followers that he’s got his eye on Ethereum’s upcoming merge to its Beacon Chain, which already runs the proof-of-stake model.
Mark Cuban Reveals Low-Cap Altcoin Portfolio, Including ApeCoin (APE) and Five Additional Crypto Assets
Billionaire Mark Cuban is laying out his latest altcoin picks as the crypto markets push through and continue to show signs of life. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, the Shark Tank investor tells hosts Aaron and Austin Arnold about half a dozen low-cap crypto assets in his portfolio, including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) offshoot ApeCoin (APE).
Crypto Markets To Face Biggest Test of 2022 This Week, According to Analyst Justin Bennett – Here’s Why
Financial analyst Justin Bennett says that the inflation data coming out this week will be the biggest test of the year so far for crypto markets. In a new video, update the popular trader says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) data could rattle the macro environment and significantly affect crypto.
Avalanche Rally Not Over Yet as One Large-Cap Coin Presents Massive Opportunity: Top Analyst
A popular crypto strategist is predicting rallies for Ethereum (ETH) rival Avalanche (AVAX) while keeping a close watch on one large-cap digital asset. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 620,800 Twitter followers that AVAX looks primed for a strong rally after taking out resistance at $26. “Avalanche looks ready...
Here’s When Bitcoin (BTC) Could Catch a Bottom and Perform Well, According to Macro Guru Lyn Alden
Closely followed analyst Lyn Alden says one macroeconomic factor could signal the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market. In a new interview with market analyst Alessio Rastani, Alden says that Bitcoin’s performance is tightly correlated with the expansion or deceleration of global money supply (M2). M2 money supply...
CEL Token Soars As Committee Representing Celsius Users Pledges To Investigate CEO Alex Mashinsky for Wrongdoing
The chief executive of embattled crypto lending platform Celsius (CEL) is reportedly under investigation by a committee representing its users. A new official mission statement from the committee of unsecured creditors claims Celsius customers were repeatedly misled by CEO Alex Mashinsky about the safety of their funds and the firm’s business model.
$5,100,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund CEO Says ‘New Rally’ Incoming, Ethereum and Altcoins Set To Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead thinks the crypto market has passed the bottom of the cycle and is about to start rebounding. In a new interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, the crypto hedge fund executive says his firm was “heavy” on Bitcoin (BTC) in May, June and July because the top crypto asset goes down less in times of market stress.
The Vietnam Blockchain Association Will Transform the Region’s Digital Landscape – Here’s How
With the use of blockchain technology has grown exponentially seemingly with each passing year, it stands to reason that this yet nascent market will continue to penetrate and find use cases across a host of technological sectors – including healthcare, supply chain management, cross-border remittance, etc. – in the near term.
DeFiChain Community Brings Attractive Rewards for DFI ERC-20 Pairs on Uniswap
DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, is thrilled to announce that its community has voted to offer lucrative liquidity mining rewards for the ERC-20 format of its native DFI token pairs on Uniswap. The proposal put...
Tron Founder Justin Sun Says His Crypto Exchange Poloniex Will Support All Future Forked Ethereum Tokens: Report
The founder and former chief executive of smart contract platform Tron (TRX) is reportedly saying that his crypto exchange will support all future forked Ethereum (ETH) tokens. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Sun says that Poloniex, a crypto exchange he heavily backed in 2019, will list any proof...
Crypto Firms Raised Over $30,000,000,000 in First Six Months of 2022 Despite Bear Winter: Analytics Company
New data from crypto analytics firm Messari reveals that money is pouring into crypto projects in defiance of falling markets. According to a new report compiled with fundraising tracker Dove Metrics, Messari shows that crypto firms raised over $30 billion in nearly 1,200 rounds during the first half of 2022.
White Hat Hackers Asked To Return Stolen Crypto, Offered 10% Bounty on $190,000,000 Attack
Ethereum (ETH) bridge Nomad is offering entities involved in a massive hack of its platform a reward for returning stolen funds. Earlier this week, Nomad fell victim to a hack that saw roughly $190 million in crypto assets vanish from its bridge. In a statement, Nomad says,. “Nomad is announcing...
UK Members of Parliament Launch Inquiry Amid Plans To Turn Country Into Global Hub for Crypto Investment
A parliamentary group in the United Kingdom (UK) is planning an inquiry into the country’s crypto and digital assets industry. The bipartisan parliamentary group known as Crypto and Digital Assets All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) says the inquiry will, among other things, look into plans by the UK government to turn the country into a “global home of crypto investment.”
Embattled Crypto Broker Voyager Announces Plan To Resume Cash Withdrawals This Week
Troubled crypto lending platform Voyager Digital is announcing plans to resume cash withdrawals for customers this week after filing for bankruptcy last month. According to a new company blog post, a court approved the crypto firm’s plan to reopen access to customers’ cash holdings as soon as August 11th.
