New generation of doctors continues to see impacts of 'Fauci effect'

For future doctors, the pandemic caused many to answer the call to the medical field. Medical schools across the country including the University of Arizona saw record number of applications. It's a phenomenon called the 'Fauci effect' as the pandemic's medical leadership and the impact of medicine on a global scale inspired many to join the medical field.

"It’s not just a job," Nandini Sodhi, a first year medical student at UA, said. "It’s a service and it’s an honorous burden.”

Since the 8th grade, Sodhi knew she wanted to do something in medicine. She explored the field in a clinical setting as she headed into her undergraduate years at UA.

“My first toe dip into medicine was a child life intern, which pretty much meant I got to play with children," she said. "And I found there are simple things in medicine that bring people so much joy and physicians have an intimate look into their patients' lives. It's a privilege and a responsibility."

She is passionate about bringing medicine to all communities as she noticed a lack of healthcare in rural communities.

"I’d much rather integrate that science background with people and eventually work in rural health, bridging that gap between rural and urban healthcare,” she said.

As the pandemic hit, she felt even more inspired to head into the medical field.

"The responsibility that physicians hold was brought to the limelight,” she said.

This 'Fauci effect' brought about 7,000 applications to UA's College of Medicine, the highest amount ever in 2020. The Associate Dean of Undergraduate Admissions Glen Fogerty said now, the number is stabilizing as they usually receive 6,000 applications. But the school only has 120 seats per cohort, creating an intense competitive atmosphere.

He said while they aren't seeing that spike from 2020, the 'Fauci effect' has brought people from other fields to answer the call.

"It’s from other populations, from English department, engineers, humanities so other people are getting that calling to medicine,” he said.

While the pandemic inspired many to enter the field, many physicians felt burned out.

"We have a psychologist team but what we’ve seen is that more students are asking for help," he said. "We are focusing on wellness and wellness programs."

So with all this in mind, Sodhi intends to focus on a balance between school, work and life.

"I'm starting that practice of work life balance whether that be in the second year of med school or 10 years down the line,” she said.

And after 26 application essays later, she is now a few weeks into her first year and ready to face the journey ahead.

"I definitely hope to do my residency here and serve this community,” she said.

