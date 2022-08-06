FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits today but a cool down with rain on the way

Read on www.kold.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flood watch in effect through 5 a.m. Wednesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our active monsoon pattern continues throughout the week as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening. Additional rounds may move through during the overnight hours. With the...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more favorable flow pattern for daily thunderstorms will persist through this coming week as the upper high becomes centered over the Four Corners region. Daytime temperature will remain near seasonable readings. Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5:00 p.m. Patchy blowing dust...
KGUN 9
Monsoon stays active through the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active weekend, Monsoon will get another boost in moisture this week. Overnight showers will clear through the morning hours, and likely delay redevelopment during the afternoon. That said, we can expect a 50% chance for more storms in Tucson this afternoon, or possibly...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monsoon flooding causes road closures Monday, Aug. 8
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest weather coverage
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 307 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Rosa, or 28 miles northwest of Sells, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Vaya Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
Tucson hiking trails experience a rise in car break-ins
The Pima County Sheriffs' Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trail head parking lots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rescues, power outages, road closures reported in Cochise Co.
Hundreds of people are left in the dark after severe weather passed through Cochise County Wednesday night.
thevailvoice.com
Sabino Canyon Crawler to Offer Night Tour
Starting this Saturday, July 16, Sabino Canyon Crawler will offer a night ride at 8 p.m. on Saturdays through October at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Tickets may be purchased online at. www.SabinoCanyonCrawler.com. The Crawler shuttle seats up to 60 people and depending on demand, two shuttles might be in...
tucsonaz.gov
Vote for Tucson to Win a Grant for a New Dog Park
Tucson has been nominated for a PetSafe® dog park grant to help build a new dog park at Lincoln Park. This grass dog park will have three separate areas to help support the maintenance of the park. With this grant, Tucson will be able to add more amenities to...
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
KOLD-TV
Northwest Fire District crews respond to hiker rescue off Scenic Drive
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Northwest Fire District helped a hiker in distress on Friday, Aug. 5. The elderly hiker had been on the trail off Scenic Drive on Tucson’s northwest side for two hours. The hiker was stabilized and taken to a hospital for...
Phoenix New Times
Eegee's First Caffeinated Drink is Here. Try the Macchiato Buzz
Beloved Tucson fast food chain eegee's has launched its first-ever caffeinated drink, the Macchiato Buzz. Eegee's first opened in Tucson in 1971 and is known for its grinder sandwiches, ranch fries, and namesake frozen treats that blur the line between drink and dessert. Flavors typically include fruits like watermelon, pineapple, and cherry, and come with tiny bits of fruit sprinkled throughout.
kjzz.org
Gas prices continue to drop, but demand starting to rise
Gas prices continue to fall in the state and around the country. Arizona is averaging at about $4.37 per gallon. That’s down about 20 cents from a week ago. Though AAA spokesperson Aldo Vazquez says that the trend could end as people change driving habits. “We know that most...
thevailvoice.com
The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story
Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for suspect in several armed robberies
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect who robbed Circle Ks in the Tucson area last month. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the robberies happened July 4 at the Circle K at 3795 South Palo Verde Road and July 10 and 16 at the Circle K at 3845 South Country Club Road.
Early morning collision leaves one woman dead
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that left 73-year-old Saundra Bridgeford Lewis dead.
PCSD: Successful rescue on the Box Camp Trail
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue recently helped two lost hikers on the Box Camp Trail.
Comments / 0