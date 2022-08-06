Teen Hospitalized After Being Attacked By A Dog In St. Mary’s County

Read on thebaynet.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay Net
UPDATE: Man Transported With CPR In Progress After Shooting; One In Custody
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this afternoon that a man has been shot in Lexington Park. At approximately 5:53 p.m. on August 9, first responders were called to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road for a reported shooting that had taken place near Canopy Liquors.
Bay Net
Four Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 8, at approximately 8:38 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one reportedly trapped on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Pegg Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the collision still in...
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Karen Baker, 14-Year-Old; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Karen Baker, 14y/o black female. Last seen: in Lexington Park, 08/07/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Karen Baker, please call 911 or;. Contact...
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Stafford County
A single vehicle accident in Stafford County on Monday night left one woman dead, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
10-Year-Old Transported To Hospital After Dirt Bike Crash In St. Mary’s
BUSHWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports that a juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital after being injured in a dirt bike accident last night. At approximately 7:27 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to Wicomico Drive for a reported dirt bike crash with potential injuries.
Teen Busted For Trespassing, Threatening Driver With Handgun Days Apart In St. Mary's County
A teenager in Maryland is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a passing driver in St. Mary’s County near a busy intersection, according to the sheriff’s office. Lexington Park resident Leah Michelle Hicks, 18, was apprehended by members of the sheriff's office following an investigation...
Man dies in suspected drowning accident, Prince William County Police investigating
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating after a man was found dead in a suspected drowning incident in Dumfries over the weekend.
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC
Metropolitan Police (MPD) is investigating a shooting of a 13-year-old and 3-year-old in Northeast.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
fox5dc.com
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
wnav.com
More Shots Fired and Damaging Property in Severn
Anne Arundel County Police report that there were two separate incidents of shots being fired in Severn, this past Friday, August 5. The first happened at about Noon. Police say, “An officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn. Several buildings and parked vehicles were struck by projectiles. Numerous spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported. ”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Maryland Child, Grandmother Found Nearly A Week After Disappearance
A Maryland grandmother and her grandson who went missing after the storms last week have been located, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Marthann and Ashton Davis were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road at approximately 6:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, according to Baltimore police.
Bay Net
Man Arrested For Violating Protective Order Four Times In Three Months
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Jonathan Jacob Resnick, 48, of Lexington Park, was arrested last week for violating a protective order issued on behalf of a repeat victim. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance happening in the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park.
Name of man found dead in Prince George’s County parking lot released
UPDATE, Aug. 8, 2022, 1:33 p.m. — The Prince George’s County Police Department said the person killed was 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, D.C. Detectives said they were trying to identify the person or people responsible for the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and […]
Family holds vigil remembering Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan who was fatally shot by retired DC lieutenant
BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maurica Manyan's friends and family members gathered around a makeshift altar on a basketball court at Beltsville North Park just three days after the 25-year-old library police officer was killed following a training at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Attendees were asked to bring white...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
NBC Washington
Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington
A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
U-Haul Destroyed After Going Up In Flames Following Collision In Hughesville
The driver of a rented U-Haul in Maryland was able to escape harm, but his truck didn't fare well when an engine fire sparked following a collision, officials announced. In Charles County, first responders in Hughesville responded to a stretch of Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville near the intersection of Brandywine Road for a reported crash over the weekend.
Comments / 2