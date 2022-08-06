ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to 'a public debate' on the company's bot data

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NDhP_0h7VnnD300
  • Elon Musk issued a "challenge" to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Saturday.
  • The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO called for a public debate on how Twitter reports its spam bots and fake accounts.
  • Musk has repeatedly accused Twitter of having far more bots than it reports, citing this as one reason he no longer wants to buy the company.

Elon Musk is once again challenging Twitter on the data it reports on spam bots and fake accounts, and this time he wants a public debate to settle the matter.

Responding to a

by cybersecurity researcher Andrea Stroppa summarizing Musk's countersuit against Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote on Saturday that he would proceed with his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter if the social platform disclosed how it tracks bots.

"If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they're confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms. However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not," Musk wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he added: "I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage. Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!" He also created a poll, asking for yes or no answers to the prompt "Less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam."

Information on the number of Twitter users that are actually bots and fake accounts has been crucial in Musk's legal feud with the company.

When Musk said he wanted to back out of his deal to buy Twitter, one key reason he cited was his belief that Twitter has far more bots and fake accounts than it lets on. He also accused Twitter of withholding its bot information from him, which the company has denied.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has said he thinks at least 20% of Twitter's daily active users are fake or spam accounts. While Twitter claims the figure is actually less than 5%, Musk said he hasn't seen proof corroborating that number and that he won't move forward with the deal until he does.

In his recent countersuit against the company, Musk accused Twitter of deliberately "miscounting" the number of spam accounts on its platform as part of what he called a "scheme to mislead investors about the company's prospects."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Twitter Bot#Bots#Sec
Outsider.com

‘Alien-Like’ Debris Found Scattered on Farm, Authorities Say It’s From Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket

All the way in New South Wales, Australia – a piece of an Elon Musk SpaceX rocket made its way to a farmer’s sheep pasture. It seemed like something out of the beginning of an alien movie, but it wasn’t science fiction. The little charred bits of the rocket came crashing down as locals looked for answers. You never know what might be outdoors, even falling space debris can show up at any moment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk spotted aboard yacht in Greece

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sans a tan, has been spotted enjoying the sunshine and a swim in the Aegean Sea during a trip to Mykonos, Greece. The 51-year-old billionaire was seen shirtless aboard a luxury yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Photos obtained by FOX Business show Musk being hosed off by Emanuel and enjoying a drink while wrapped in a towel.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
TechSpot

Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal will complete if it shows bot-counting method, challenges CEO to debate

What just happened? Elon Musk says his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter could still go through, on the condition that Twitter shows exactly how it counts the number of fake accounts on the platform. The Tesla boss has long insisted that the company lies about the number of bots on the site, and he is now challenging CEO Parag Agrawal to "a public debate" on the issue.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'

Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Elon Musk: US 'past peak inflation' after Tesla sells 90% of Bitcoin

Elon Musk predicts that an upcoming U.S. recession would only be “mild to moderate” Musk on costs: “The trend is down" Tesla recently sold almost all of its $1.5 billion BTC holdings. The company is seeing the emergence of exactly the kind of economy in which risk assets thrive.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Business Insider

570K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy