Waco, TX

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Stunning Waco Farmhouse Is Worth Much Less Than We Thought

By Grace Turney
 3 days ago

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are multi-millionaires best known for their work as home renovators and designers . But the Fixer Upper stars’ house is worth surprisingly less than we thought. Here’s how much the Gaines’ home is worth and what the reality stars could afford.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Joanna Gaines cried when she saw her first home with Chip Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines lived in nine different homes before moving into their current place, which they affectionately call “The Farmhouse.” The Gaineses bought the 1,700-square-foot Victorian-style home in 2012, and after spending months renovating it, moved in in October 2013.

The farmhouse is situated on 40 acres of land in Crawford, Texas, a suburb of Waco. Chip, Joanna, and their five children use the land for farming and other recreational activities.

But when the famous couple first got married, they weren’t the successful TV stars they are now. They couldn’t afford a beautifully renovated first home. But Chip had been flipping houses since college, so he and Joanna purchased an 800-square-foot fixer-upper in Waco.

Joanna shared an Instagram post revealing that she cried when her husband told her they were moving into their first house because it was “dumpy” and “smelled bad.” But, after putting some work into it, she said they “fell in love” with the place and it remains one of their favorite houses to this day.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Waco farmhouse is much more affordable than we thought

The farmhouse where Chip and Joanna Gaines currently live with their five kids is far more affordable than we would have guessed.

According to Trip Advisor , the Gaines’ house sits at 10095 N Highway 6, Crawford, Texas. Zillow shows that the 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is only estimated to be worth around $700,000.

Although the Gaines’ address hasn’t been confirmed, several publications, such as Country Living and Today , have mentioned that the couple’s home is in Crawford, Texas.

At 1,700 square feet, the Gainses’ home is also much smaller than the average house size in the U.S., which is closer to 2,300 square feet.

The ‘Fixer Upper’ stars’ net worth

The Fixer Upper stars could afford a significantly more expensive home than their Waco farmhouse. According to Celebrity Net Worth , Chip and Joanna Gaines have a combined estimated net worth of $50 million.

The couple started building their fortune with their hit HGTV show Fixer Upper . Their massive empire now includes their own TV network, restaurants, a coffee shop , a line of home goods, a cookbook , and more.

The farmhouse’s size and cost reflects the Gaines’ values. Joanna said it best in her Instagram post about the couple’s first home: “Small house or big, rich or poor- own the space you live in and love what you have. ”

Comments / 17

Nancy Linkous Lewis
3d ago

WHO CARES! They need to move to California I can't stand this couple raising our taxes with their dream flips most people in Waco can't afford a home because of them GET OUT OF WACO! Better yet get out of TEXAS

Reply(2)
4
SCO
3d ago

Why is it their fault? Taxes have been steadily increasing done way back when. Did you think gentrification would skip Waco? The rich have already took over South Waco, more the rest of Waco.

Reply
4
Angelia Pittman
3d ago

these two all they do is brag of there wealth do something for the homeless people might like you more

Reply(3)
3
 

