‘Virgin River’: Inside the Season 5 Fall out Between Jack and Charmaine

Virgin River Season 4 ended with an absolute shocking cliffhanger. Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) rushed to the aid of Jack’s pregnant ex-girlfriend, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley).

Amid her distress, Charmaine revealed that the twins she is carrying aren’t actually Jack’s. Now, as we head into season 5, things could get explosive.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Jack was originally supposed to be the father of Charmaine’s twins on ‘Virgin River’

Fans were stunned during the season 4 finale when Charmaine revealed that Jack was not actually the father of her twins. However, it wasn’t always supposed to be like that. However, Breckenridge worked to advocate for a different outcome.

“I was also like, ‘I think Charmaine having [Jack’s] kids is absolutely bananas as well,’” she told Glamour . “I got my wishes at the end of the season because that wasn’t really the plan for a minute. I think they were planning to have them go the other direction. I was like, ‘You’re all insane!’”

Inside the fallout between Jack and Charmaine

Jack certainly should not have strung Charmaine along for all of the time they were in a causal relationship. However, Charmaine has also not made things easy for Jack. She’s withheld information from him about the babies, and she and her new husband, Todd (Patrick Sabongui), have tried to strip Jack of his parental rights .

It will likely take Jack a while to move forward from this. “I mean, you could tell Charmaine was very upset, very remorseful at the end of season four,” Breckenridge explained to Glamour . “I’m pretty sure that Jack is fairly pissed off. So we’ll see where that leaves the three of them this year. I think he’s going to have a real hard time forgiving her, rightfully so.”

The father of Charmaine’s twins is someone we already know on ‘Virgin River’

In the book by Robyn Carr, the father of the twins turns out to be a random acquaintance of Jack’s. Originally, the Virgin River writers were considering going in that direction. “Initially, it was, ‘Oh, it’s just some guy she had a one-night stand with,’” Breckenridge told Glamour . “But then we changed directions again—so yeah, I know who it is.”

It turns out that the guy is actually someone we already know. The most obvious person could be Charmaine’s husband, Todd, but we wouldn’t even want that for her. The next possibility is Brady (Ben Hollingsworth). The pair could have had a fling to smite Jack, but we don’t quite think that’s how it went down.

In fact, we think that the father of the babies is actually Detective Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini). If you recall, he gave Jack a stricken look when the bar owner casually mentioned Charmaine’s pregnancy to him.