Panthers won't decide between Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield as QB1 for at least two more weeks

Ex-Oklahoma football star defends Cale Gundy after resignation: No 'racist bone in his body'
Joe Mixon, current Cincinnati Bengals star running back and former Oklahoma standout, defended Sooners assistant Cale Gundy after the football coach resigned. Gundy, who had been on the Oklahoma coaching staff since 1999, resigned because of his use of a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film session. His abrupt decision came Sunday night with the season less than a month away. The word Gundy used was not made clear, but the former coach assured he should have never said it.
Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold
Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade
With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
CBS Sports
Panthers QB battle: Matt Rhule calls Baker Mayfield's strides in just 10 days of camp 'pretty impressive'
The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a quarterback competition during this early stage of training camp, but it does look like Baker Mayfield may have the inside track of winning the job when the dust settles. The former No. 1 overall pick was acquired by the team just over a month ago and has seemingly begun to separate himself from the competition, specifically incumbent starter Sam Darnold.
NFL・
Carolina Panthers reveal starting QB decision date for 2022
The Carolina Panthers are one of three teams holding a quarterback competition to determine their starter in 2022. It’s clear
Cleveland Browns fear Jakeem Grant Sr. suffered torn Achilles, per reports
The Browns hoped that Jakeem Grant Sr. would jolt their languishing return game, but Cleveland could be without the speedy threat for the season.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton
Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.
NFL・
Matt Rhule gets 100% real on potentially making ‘wrong decision’ in Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle for Panthers
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not yet ready to name their starting QB amid the intense battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, and for good reason. Rhule emphasized that the important thing for the Panthers is to determine the “right guy” for the job, and if it means taking their time and being thorough with everything, then so be it. The veteran head coach doesn’t want to make a mistake for QB1 and end up regretting it later on.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints
Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
Panthers OC Ben McAdoo provides interesting update on QB battle
As the Carolina Panthers look for their next starting quarterback, their fans might be excused for having a rather low bar when it comes to the qualification for the player who will take the snaps Week 1. Ben McAdoo, their offensive coordinator, might be of a similar mind. When meeting...
FOX Sports
Why haven't Panthers named Baker Mayfield starting QB?
The Carolina Panthers aren't in a rush to name a starting quarterback for the regular season as they open up the preseason on Saturday. Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday he's "not putting a timetable on the quarterback position" until after the team's Week 2 preseason game against the Patriots on Aug. 19.
Comments / 3