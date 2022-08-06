TL;DR:

The Sandman has finally arrived on Netflix , but the show’s tendency to jump between realms and storylines may leave fans feeling lost from time to time. There’s a lot going on as Dream (Tom Sturridge) attempts to restore his realm, and several important developments occur within season 1’s last episode. That’s why we’re breaking down The Sandman ‘s big ending and what it means for a potential season 2.

‘The Sandman’ Season 1 ending, explained

The Sandman Season 1 finale opens with Dream (Tom Sturridge) tracking down Rose Walker, intent on ridding the world of the Vortex that’s wreaking havoc on the Dreaming. He finds her asleep at the hotel hosting the Cereal Convention, and he and The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) enter her dreams. Both characters try to make Rose to side with them. The Corinthian insists she stay alive regardless of the consequences, while Dream tells her that doing so would destroy the waking world.

Refusing to play their game, Rose uses her immense power to wake herself up. She leaves the hotel with Jed (Eddie Karanja), insisting she’ll find her own way.

Once she’s gone, Dream tells The Corinthian he won’t return to the Dreaming — and turns him back into dust. As he picks up his skull, he promises to make his creation “better” next time around. Of course, he later tells Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) that the world doesn’t need another Corinthian quite yet.

With one threat handled, Dream vows to find Rose when she falls asleep again. And he makes good on this promise, meeting her in a dream that threatens the safety of her loved ones. Realizing the danger she poses to her brother and found family, Rose agrees to let Dream destroy her. Fortunately, several interruptions save her from such a fate.

First, Gilbert (Stephen Fry) arrives and admits that he was one of Dream’s creations who left his post. He was Fiddler’s Green, a beautiful field whose form he retakes before Rose’s eyes. Initially, he offers his life in place of hers, but Dream admits this exchange wouldn’t change anything.

Although Gilbert can’t sacrifice himself for Rose, Unity Kinkaid (Sandra James-Young) ends up doing so. A visit to Lucienne’s library reveals that Rose’s great-grandmother was meant to be “the Vortex of this age.” Because of Dream’s imprisonment — and Unity’s long sleep — Rose received that fate instead. But by removing the Vortex from inside of her and giving it to Unity, Rose is able to live on. Unity sacrifices herself for her family, a heartwarming final gesture.

Rose goes on to live a human life and writes a book about her experiences. It seems her story is all tied up — though she is a member of the Dreaming, and Dream promised to come for Lyta’s (Razane Jammal), so they may see each other again.

‘The Sandman’ finale establishes Desire and Lucifer as threats

In addition to closing the book on Rose’s story, the ending of The Sandman Season 1 delivers two important revelations about Dream’s siblings. And they’ll likely be expanded upon if Netflix renews the series for season 2.

The first is that Desire (Mason Alexander Park) is Rose Walker’s father — and that he intentionally took advantage of Dream’s imprisonment in an attempt to make him “spill family blood.” Desire knew Rose would become the Vortex, necessitating action on Dream’s part. That was all part of the plan, and although Dream doesn’t elaborate on why spilling family blood would be such a huge deal, it’s clear he’s not happy about Desire’s intentions.

In fact, Dream threatens his sibling, telling Desire, “Mess with me or mine again, and I shall forget you are family.” He asks if Desire believes he can defy Dream, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Destiny together — and although Desire says no, it leaves fans to wonder if a fight between the Endless is looming.

Of course, that’s not the only indication a family feud is on the horizon. The final scene of The Sandman sees Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) receiving a visit from Lord Azazel. The finale doesn’t dive too deeply into who Azazel is, but it does reveal his intentions. Azazel proposes that Lucifer join the lords of Hell in an attempt to invade the Dreaming. Lucifer seems keen on the idea, so she and Dream may have another showdown in the future.

How the ending sets up a possible season 2

Although The Sandman hasn’t officially been renewed for season 2, executive producer David S. Goyer told Den of Geek that the creators are already planning for it. And with all that happened during The Sandman Season 1’s ending, it’s not hard to guess where things will go should the show get more episodes.

With Dream’s realm more or less restored, the Netflix series may shift its focus to the relationships between the Endless. Several of them have bitter feelings toward the show’s lead, so we can anticipate some nasty fights and betrayals in the future.

How Dream will handle such things remains a question, especially with him handing Lucienne more responsibility in the finale. He’ll probably have to take a more active role again if his siblings start a war. Of course, Lucienne’s smarts will probably help keep the Dreaming alive as well.

The Sandman Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

