Special Weather Statement issued for Haywood, Northern Jackson, Southern Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anderson; Knox; Loudon; Roane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Loudon, southwestern Anderson, southwestern Knox and northeastern Roane Counties through 545 PM EDT At 501 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oak Ridge, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Farragut, Oliver Springs, Bradbury, Bearden and Powell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO