Mississippi State

A Mississippi 'guard cat' named Bandit reportedly helped thwart a burglary

By Pocharapon Neammanee
 3 days ago

Mississippi Cat Burglary

Thomas Wells / ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Fred Everitt said his cat Bandit helped prevent a robbery at his home.
  • Bandit woke Everitt up in the middle of the night by meowing and clawing his arm.
  • Upon inspection, Everitt saw two men attempting to open his back door — one armed with a handgun.

A Mississippi cat saved her owner's life after alerting him of intruders entering his home in the middle of the night.

Fred Everitt, 68, who lives in Belden, Mississippi, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his calico cat, Bandit, woke him up in the middle of the night between 2:30 and 3 am on July 25 with her meows.

Everitt told The AP he knew something was wrong when Bandit started then ran into his room and began pulling the comforter off of him and clawing his arm.

"She had never done that before," Everitt told The AP. "I went, 'What in the world is wrong with you?'"

According to The AP, when Everitt got up to investigate, he saw two men outside attempting to pry open his backdoor with a crowbar, one armed with a handgun.

Everitt told AP that the two men fled before Everitt returned to the kitchen with his handgun.

"It did not turn into a confrontational situation, thank goodness," Everitt told AP. "But I think it's only because of the cat."

