ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Teen boy injured after shooting in Chesapeake

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5ad0_0h7Vmydb00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:23 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the 2000 block of Linster Street in reference to a report of gunshots fired. Additional callers reported a male who was on the scene that had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation and there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Suffolk man facing charges after Avon car chase

An incident involving a car chase, wreck, search and capture occurred in Avon on Hatteras Island mid-day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, with lights and siren going, attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour heading north on NC 12, reported a media release from the sheriff’s office issued just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
AVON, NC
obxtoday.com

Norfolk woman arrested in Moyock following chase in stolen vehicle

On Monday, August 8, 2022, Currituck County Deputies took over a pursuit of a stolen vehicle fleeing from Chesapeake Police Department. Patrol deputies pursued Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk, Virginia, for approximately 3 miles traveling south on NC168 in Moyock. They took Scott into custody after she crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Survey Rd. and NC168.
MOYOCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Chesapeake Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Woman and man shot on Giovanni Court at Aqueduct Apartments

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot on Giovanni Court at the Aqueduct Apartments Saturday morning. According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Court around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy