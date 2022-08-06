ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Leylah Fernandez (foot) returning to action in Toronto

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqLeI_0h7VmvzQ00

Canadian star Leylah Fernandez has been cleared to play in next week’s National Bank Open in Toronto after missing more than two months with a stress fracture in her right foot.

Fernandez injured the foot during the French Open. The pain reached a crescendo in the quarterfinals on May 31 when she lost in three sets to Italy’s Martina Trevisan.

The 2021 U.S. Open finalist said it has been a tough time emotionally as she had to keep her foot immobilized and wasn’t able to have her usual active lifestyle.

“A few days ago when I did get the green light from my doctor, that was the best hour and a half of news that I could ask for,” Fernandez said during a press conference on Saturday. “I’m just excited to be back to compete.”

Fernandez, 19, is ranked 14th in the world. However, she knows she is short on time to get into prime condition for the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 29 in New York.

“The timing is impeccable,” Fernandez said. “We’ve been trying extremely hard to get back into shape as quickly as possible.”

Fernandez made a sensational run at last year’s U.S. Open before falling to fellow teen Emma Raducanu in the title match.

Fernandez has won two WTA titles, both coming in the Monterrey Open in Mexico.

Fernandez, who is seeded 13th in Toronto, will play her first match against a qualifier. She is on the same side of the draw as top-seeded and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Serena Williams earns first win of season in Toronto

TORONTO — Serena Williams hadn’t won in so long, she said she couldn’t even remember the feeling. She picked up her first victory since the 2021 French Open, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women’s National Bank Open. “I’m just happy to get a win....
TENNIS
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts

We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BBC

Daniil Medvedev beats Cameron Norrie to win Los Cabos title

World number one Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP title of 2022 with a straight sets win over British number one Cameron Norrie at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico. The Russian beat the defending champion 7-5 6-0 for his first trophy since last year's US Open. Since then, the...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes women’s title

WASHINGTON — As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then, catching himself, the Wimbledon...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Reuters

Tennis-Wawrinka and plenty of rain fall at Canadian Open

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Stan Wawrinka's attempts to get his comeback season off the ground took another hit on Monday as the three-time major champion fell 6-3 3-6 6-3 to Emil Ruusuvuori in the rain-delayed opening round of the Canadian Open in Montreal.
TENNIS
lonelyplanet.com

These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break

A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Us Open#Italy#First Match#Canadian#National Bank Open#Wta#Field Level Media
ESPN

Liudmila Samsonova tops Kaia Kanepi to win Citi Open for second career WTA title

WASHINGTON -- Liudmila Samsonova hit 10 aces and won her second career WTA title by coming back to beat sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Citi Open on Sunday. Samsonova is a 23-year-old Russian currently ranked 60th after needing to sit out part of the season, including Wimbledon, because of her country's invasion of Ukraine. She used a powerful serve that reached 119 mph against Kanepi to power through the bracket at the hard-court tournament, including a victory over reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.
TENNIS
ceoworld.biz

Matera: The Cappadocia of Italy

Matera is surely one of the oldest cities in the world that will take you to the Middle Ages and perhaps further back in time. With the Stone here, the sunset has a different color. The once “shame of Italy” was transformed in 2019 into the cultural capital of Europe and promised a return to history, delicious traditional dishes, hospitable people, and peace of mind. Some people call this place “Cappadocia of Italy” due to the stone formation that allowed people to live inside the caves. It is a must for all travelers looking for something different, something delicious, calm, and full of historical moments. Take this journey and remember that life is an album of beautiful moments. Let’s see together what the place has to offer to every traveler.
TRAVEL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy