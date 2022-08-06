ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

speedsport.com

Cindric, Busch Caught In Chaotic Crash In Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. — It only took 25 laps in Sunday’s Firekeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway for several drivers to lose a shot at a win. Aric Almirola, Austin Cindric and Kurt Busch were among those caught in a chaotic crash on lap...
