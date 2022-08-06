ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonestown, PA

phl17.com

Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing Dauphin County teen found

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Natal has been located. The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Jonestown, PA
Jonestown, PA
Crime & Safety
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Minor charged with threatening mother with knife

Selinsgrove Pa. — A 14-year-old minor in Snyder County faces charges for allegedly threatening their mother with a knife. State police at Selinsgrove say the minor accosted their mother the afternoon of July 31 while wielding a knife at a residence in Penn Township. Police arrived on the scene and seized the knife from the minor. Snyder County District Attorney's Office is handling the charges.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg resident pepper-sprayed during home invasion

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown number of people entered a home by cutting a kitchen screen window around 12:41 a.m. The suspects then pepper-sprayed the male resident and demanded money.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County homeowner pepper-sprayed during burglary

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for whoever broke into a man's home in Dauphin County, pepper-sprayed him and stole items. Troopers said someone cut the screen on a kitchen window to get into the home in the 3400 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs security guard shot dead in New Morgan

NEW MORGAN, Pa. - The Berks County coroner has released the name of the security guard shot dead over the weekend. Troy Rickenbach, 37, died after shots rang out from a vehicle trespassing on a property in New Morgan, authorities said. Rickenbach and another security guard, who was wounded in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker

Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
SHAMOKIN, PA
abc27.com

Reading murder suspect at-large, wanted by police

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted after a fatal shooting in Reading last month. The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting on the 400 Block of Spring Garden St on July 31, 2022, at approx 3 a.m. Reading Police say an arrest warrant...
READING, PA
WGAL

Disabled vehicle cleared on Interstate 81

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A disabled vehicle was slowing traffic on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was about 3.4 miles north of Exit 52 (Route 11/To I-76 Turnpike-Middlesex.) The scene is now cleared.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg local news

