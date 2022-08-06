Potential Arsonist Apprehended In Boonsboro After Pouring Gas, Threatening Family: Officials

Bruce W. Lovins Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A family dispute nearly got extremely heated in Maryland, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Boonsboro resident Bruce Lovins, 52, is facing charges after allegedly pouring gasoline in the living room of his home and threatening his family, officials said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials said that deputy state fire marshals were called to the 300 block of Lanafield Circle after Lovins allegedly made arson threats toward family members, grabbed a jug of gasoline and began pouring it throughout the living room.

While he was pouring the gasoline, investigators said that Lovins continually made statements about burning the house down.

Lovins was taken into custody without further incident and charged with arson threat and reckless endangerment at the Washington County Detention Center. He was later released on a $5,000 unsecured bond and scheduled to make a court appearance at a later date.

