For decades, brothers Ethan and Joel Coen went together like peanut butter and chocolate in the filmmaking world, churning out movies as a duo like Raising Arizona, The Big Lebowski and No Country for Old Men. But that era has come to an end, as they’ve now embarked on separate professional paths. Late last year, Joel Coen delivered the Apple TV+ movie The Tragedy of Macbeth to the masses, and now Ethan Coen is lining up a great cast for his first movie without Joel’s involvement.

