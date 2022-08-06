ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

‘New You’: City’s newest walking group born from TikTok trend

Integrated throughout San Antonio are dozens of parks and greenways — wonderful places to explore and get some exercise, but they can be scary for some women. “Women have many stories where they walk alone and don’t feel safe around the area,“ explained Andrea Diaz, one of the founders of City Girls Who Walk San Antonio. “So being able to walk in a group, I think makes them feel more safe.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Cast Iron Cooking – Hatch Favorites at Central Market

CAST IRON COOKING – HATCH FAVORITES. Don’t miss out on Hatch season! Register for this hands-on class that will teach you how to cook with the best flavors of Hatch chiles. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
KSAT 12

New Pearl restaurant Carriqui gets opening date

SAN ANTONIO – The newest restaurant concept at the Pearl finally has a set opening date — Sept 2. Carriqui, pronounced KHER-ih-key, is an 11,000-square-foot restaurant that will have room to seat 380 guests. Named after the South Texas native green jay, the eatery will serve a menu...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Providing structure can help keep children emotionally stable

SAN ANTONIO – As children return back to the classroom over the next several weeks, KSAT 12 wanted to provide students and parents with a mental health tool kit to help navigate through what can be an emotionally trying time. KSAT spoke with a mental health expert about ways...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12

Map: Search restaurant inspections around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From perfect points to scathing scores, Metro Health frequently inspects San Antonio food establishments. KSAT’s Behind The Kitchen Door series digs into these health inspections and gives you a weekly rundown of noteworthy scores. As part of that reporting, we created a map to display...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Monthly

The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant

In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
iheart.com

City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners

The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana gets in on the Hatch chile craze with new menu items

Locally-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana will next week debut spicy new menu items packed with Hatch chile heat for the first time in TC history. Taco Cabana will launch new Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork menu options August 17, including taco, street taco, breakfast bowl and burrito options. Some meal options include a side order of new Hatch Chile Ranch and tortilla chips.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer

As kids prepare to head back to school, the San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the end of summer by offering steep admission discounts. The zoo's new promotion offers $10 admission from this Monday through Sunday. The tickets must be purchased online and the discount is available by entering the code “SUMMER 22” at checkout.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
culturemap.com

San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Harlandale ISD program provides free Wi-Fi at home for dozens of students

SAN ANTONIO – This new school year, dozens of Harlandale ISD students will have free Wi-Fi at home thanks to a district program. “One of the things we set out to do was really break down the school walls and just extend the education to the homes. Provide access where maybe there was none,” Myrna Martinez, director of information services at Harlandale ISD said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy