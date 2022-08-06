Read on www.ksat.com
KSAT 12
‘New You’: City’s newest walking group born from TikTok trend
Integrated throughout San Antonio are dozens of parks and greenways — wonderful places to explore and get some exercise, but they can be scary for some women. “Women have many stories where they walk alone and don’t feel safe around the area,“ explained Andrea Diaz, one of the founders of City Girls Who Walk San Antonio. “So being able to walk in a group, I think makes them feel more safe.”
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Cast Iron Cooking – Hatch Favorites at Central Market
CAST IRON COOKING – HATCH FAVORITES. Don’t miss out on Hatch season! Register for this hands-on class that will teach you how to cook with the best flavors of Hatch chiles. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates...
KSAT 12
Giant lanterns will illuminate the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns
SAN ANTONIO – Big, beautiful lanterns will light up the River Walk over two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. There will be 10 parade floats, each 26-feet long, topped with giant illuminated lanterns floating along the downtown section of the River Walk on Sept. 2-4 and 9-11.
KSAT 12
Festival to celebrate nature, music and art at Confluence Park this fall
SAN ANTONIO – A music and art festival is coming to San Antonio Mission Reach this fall. The San Antonio River Authority said “Creative Confluence: A Spirited Festival of Nature, Music, and Art” is planned for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Confluence Park. The event will be free...
Popular neighborhood bar in downtown San Antonio closes
'I've never seen so many grown men crying.'
KSAT 12
New Pearl restaurant Carriqui gets opening date
SAN ANTONIO – The newest restaurant concept at the Pearl finally has a set opening date — Sept 2. Carriqui, pronounced KHER-ih-key, is an 11,000-square-foot restaurant that will have room to seat 380 guests. Named after the South Texas native green jay, the eatery will serve a menu...
KSAT 12
Providing structure can help keep children emotionally stable
SAN ANTONIO – As children return back to the classroom over the next several weeks, KSAT 12 wanted to provide students and parents with a mental health tool kit to help navigate through what can be an emotionally trying time. KSAT spoke with a mental health expert about ways...
KSAT 12
Happy Space: S.A. couple uses their furniture flipping skills to make a profit
SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard of house flipping, but what about furniture flipping? One San Antonio couple is turning what was once someone’s trash, into a brand new piece of furniture with new life. Michael and Michelle Felan started their restoration journey nearly a decade ago when...
KSAT 12
Map: Search restaurant inspections around San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – From perfect points to scathing scores, Metro Health frequently inspects San Antonio food establishments. KSAT’s Behind The Kitchen Door series digs into these health inspections and gives you a weekly rundown of noteworthy scores. As part of that reporting, we created a map to display...
Texas Monthly
The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant
In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
news4sanantonio.com
Chime in: Celebrate National Sisters Day by sharing your best memory
SAN ANTONIO - It's National Sisters Day!. While they don’t always agree, sisters have each other’s backs. Do you have a favorite photo and memory with your sister? We want to see it!. Celebrate today by sending us your favorite photos, HERE.
KSAT 12
2 free exhibits open at Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio has added two exhibits that show “the cultural and societal importance of the immigrant and indigenous experience,” according to the city’s Department of Arts & Culture. The work from artists Leila Hernández and Elizabeth...
KSAT 12
Yelp’s list of top bookstores in Texas includes 2 San Antonio shops
SAN ANTONIO – Hey San Antonio readers, two local bookstores were listed among the best in Texas. Yelp on Wednesday released its list of the top bookstores in the Lone Star State, based on user ratings. The Twig Book Shop at the Pearl landed at No. 21 and Nine...
iheart.com
City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners
The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio-based Taco Cabana gets in on the Hatch chile craze with new menu items
Locally-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana will next week debut spicy new menu items packed with Hatch chile heat for the first time in TC history. Taco Cabana will launch new Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork menu options August 17, including taco, street taco, breakfast bowl and burrito options. Some meal options include a side order of new Hatch Chile Ranch and tortilla chips.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer
As kids prepare to head back to school, the San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the end of summer by offering steep admission discounts. The zoo's new promotion offers $10 admission from this Monday through Sunday. The tickets must be purchased online and the discount is available by entering the code “SUMMER 22” at checkout.
culturemap.com
San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
KSAT 12
Harlandale ISD program provides free Wi-Fi at home for dozens of students
SAN ANTONIO – This new school year, dozens of Harlandale ISD students will have free Wi-Fi at home thanks to a district program. “One of the things we set out to do was really break down the school walls and just extend the education to the homes. Provide access where maybe there was none,” Myrna Martinez, director of information services at Harlandale ISD said.
KSAT 12
39th annual Jazz’SAlive announces lineup, adds kickoff party
SAN ANTONIO – Live jazz returns to the streets of downtown San Antonio in September when national, regional, and local jazz musicians take to the stage at the 39th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival. The two-day event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24, but the music and fun...
news4sanantonio.com
ColoZeum Backpack Drive and Dance Event Fundraiser, hosted by NXG Dance Crew
SAN ANTONIO - One local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school drive with a twist. Project Smash collaborated with NCG Dance Crew and hosted a backpack drive at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center today. The unique event had local food trucks and vendors; the attendees got to watch dance battles,...
