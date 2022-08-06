Read on www.13newsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
Police investigate shooting in Campostella area of Norfolk that left 1 hurt
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in the Campostella area of Norfolk Monday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said. Officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot wound.
Court documents: Suspect in Norfolk quadruple-shooting was kicked out of restaurant before violence
NORFOLK, Va. — Newly filed court documents have revealed information about Tyshawn Marquis Gray, and the morning he's accused of having shot four people in Downtown Norfolk. The shooting happened on Aug. 5 outside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge on East Plume Street. One of the people he's accused of shooting is a Norfolk sheriff's deputy.
33-year-old man arrested in connection with Portsmouth shooting
A Portsmouth man was arrested Saturday in connection with a June 2022 shooting that left one man significantly and permanently injured.
73-year-old man hit by SUV in VB dies from his injuries
Police have identified the victim as 73-year-old Ronald Ellis of Virginia Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth man arrested in connection with violent carjacking
A Portsmouth man was arrested in connection with a violent carjacking in which the victim was beaten repeatedly with a hammer.
Police say a man attacked someone with a hammer and took his car: Suspect in custody
NORFOLK, Va. — On Aug. 2, Portsmouth Police officers responded to the 400 block of Green Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a reported carjacking, the Portsmouth Police Department said. When police officers got there, they found a man who was seriously hurt. They said it seems like someone...
Man in motorized wheelchair injured in Newport News crash
Newport News Police responded to a crash scene Monday morning involving a truck, a van, a car, a motorcycle and a motorized wheelchair.
‘I was terrified’ | Wife of Norfolk cop accused of killing Chesapeake man testifies in court
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Norfolk Police Officer Edmund Hoyt is facing a voluntary manslaughter charge after police officers say he shot and killed Kelvin White while off duty in Chesapeake. The defense claims White threatened Hoyt's wife with a knife. His wife, Jessica Hoyt, told her side of the story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
obxtoday.com
Norfolk woman arrested in Moyock following chase in stolen vehicle
On Monday, August 8, 2022, Currituck County Deputies took over a pursuit of a stolen vehicle fleeing from Chesapeake Police Department. Patrol deputies pursued Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk, Virginia, for approximately 3 miles traveling south on NC168 in Moyock. They took Scott into custody after she crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Survey Rd. and NC168.
Man hospitalized after Norfolk shooting, police searching for suspect
The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
Second juvenile arrested in connection to June Virginia Beach homicide
A 17-year-old female has been arrested on July 29 and charged with accessory after the fact-murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting another man in Churchland part of Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department Saturday for allegedly shooting another man in the Churchland part of the city in June. Maurice Holley Jr., 33, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in the commission of a felony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Concerned for her safety' | Norfolk police search for missing 15-year-old
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., Kadence S. Morrell was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place. Kadence is around 5'7" and 110 pounds. She...
Trial begins for Norfolk daycare operator charged with second-degree murder
This is a case WAVY News 10 has been following for two years, since police charged Jessica Cherry in the death of 2-year-old Kaylee Thomas.
cbs19news
Teen gets 10 years for shooting, wounding 2 at high school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A teen has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting and wounding two fellow students at a Virginia high school. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that the judge in Newport News handed down a punishment that will include time in a juvenile detention center as well as state prison.
Man dies after shooting on Seldendale Drive in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive.
73-year-old man dies after being hit by SUV in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was hit by an SUV in Virginia Beach has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. A statement from the police department says that's when they got the first call about a car vs. pedestrian crash on Baxter Road.
Man, woman hospitalized following Newport News shooting
A man and a woman were hospitalized after being injured in a shooting in Newport News Saturday morning.
Trial begins for off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter
Edmond Hoyt is accused of shooting and killing Kelvin White in Chesapeake, in January 2020.
Man shot on Campostella Road in Norfolk
According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 7:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Campostella Road.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0