Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
Gardner Minshew Might Be the 1st NFL Quarterback Ever to Eat, Sleep, and Live in the Parking Lot of His Offseason Gym
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew will do just about anything to get a competitive advantage on the football field, including living on the bus. The post Gardner Minshew Might Be the 1st NFL Quarterback Ever to Eat, Sleep, and Live in the Parking Lot of His Offseason Gym appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
Look: Video Of Simone Biles At NFL Practice Is Going Viral
Simone Biles made an appearance at Houston Texans training camp on Saturday afternoon. She was there to watch her fiance, Jonathan Owens, practice for the team. Owens had a beautiful pass breakup during the session and he made sure to ask the U.S. Olympian if she got a video of it.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick
Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
What Cale Gundy Said in Resignation Statement After Saying 'Shameful' Word
Gundy acknowledged while he had read the word off the screen of a player's iPad he ""should never - under any circumstance - have uttered" it.
4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll
The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Danica Patrick: NFL World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple for a while. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the former racing star dated for a couple of years, before calling it quits during the pandemic. Recently, Rodgers opened up about Patrick, revealing a story from their relationship. “I...
Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game
WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Tyreek Hill makes shocking admission on why he can’t wait Dolphins to face Buccaneers
All Tyreek Hill does when he is on the field is leave defenders in the dust, but he just couldn’t seem to do that more consistently in Miami Dolphins training camp whenever he’s up against stud Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. It’s for that reason why Hill can’t wait to finally see a non-teammate trying to cover him, as he reveals he is looking forward to facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a joint practice next week.
