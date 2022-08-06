ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dolphins camp (Day 9): Skylar Thompson throws first interception; plus stock up, stock down

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDCRU_0h7VkPrs00
Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson during practice at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 27. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Skylar Thompson had the distinction of being the only Miami Dolphins quarterback who hadn’t thrown an interception during the 11-on-11 periods of training camp entering the day.

The rookie quarterback from Kansas State, who the team selected in the seventh-round of the 2022 NFL draft, had held onto that streak like a trophy until Saturday.

That’s when Verone McKinley III, an undrafted rookie safety from Oregon, ended Thompson’s run of turnover-free play and he pulled in a pass that was thrown behind receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Despite the turnover, Thompson has put together a series of respectable practices this past week, often times taking advantage of a blossoming chemistry with receiver Erik Ezukanma, a fellow rookie who has regularly produced at least one big play each day.

During Saturday’s practice Thompson and Ezukanma connected on a long touchdown on a play where Thompson threw it the length of the field (45-yards) while rolling to his left. Cornerback Tino Ellis was in good position to make the play, but the pass from Thompson was perfect and shows how much growth he’s made in Miami’s offense.

What has been biggest adjustment from college to the NFL for Thompson?

“The [defensive backs],” Thompson said. “In this league, as I figured out, if you’re not on time, it’s most likely going to be an incompletion because the separation of being open is way different.

“Being able to throw the ball before guys are out of their break, being able to anticipate. I feel I’ve gotten better at [it], but there’s always room for improvement. It’ll come.”

Observations

The Dolphins defense was working on blitzes, exotic looks and pressures during Saturday’s practice and those plays created some problems for all three quarterbacks. ...

Cornerback Xavien Howard dropped a potential interception in the red zone during Miami’s situational period. Howard has been practicing more and more during 11-on-11 period, getting situational work in. And his one-on-one battles with Tyreek Hill have been epic. Even Hill acknowledged he’s tired of facing Howard, saying “he’s been locking me up.” ...

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene had a tackle for loss on a red-zone quick hitter to Hill during Miami’s situational period, where down-and-distances recreated game-like situations.

Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram stuffed tailback Raheem Mostert in the backfield for 1-yard loss, and continued to showcase himself as a forceful edge setter — and one of the team’s best edge rushers. ...

Tailback Chase Edmonds fumbled away the football on the first 11-on-11 snap of practice.

The Dolphins had five troublesome center-to-quarterbacks snaps or exchanges, which has been a running theme of practice this past week.

Stock up

Receiver Jaylen Waddle continued his series of strong practices, which included a 25-yard toe-tapper from backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and a touchdown pass he caught from starter Tua Tagovailoa in the middle of the field over a diving Igbinoghene. Waddle also caught a touchdown pass, converting a third-and-5 from the goal line, during the final series of 11-on-11, beating undrafted free agent cornerback Kader Kohou on the play.

Stock down

Receiver Braylon Sanders dropped a touchdown pass where he was wide open downfield. But the rookie from Ole Miss has had a strong camp, becoming one of the top performers in the rookie receiver room. However, consistency is what’s going to take to earn the 6-foot-1, 194 pounder a ticket on Miami’s 53-man regular-season roster as the fifth receiver, and that means he can’t have down days like Saturday.

Injury update

Left tackle Terron Armstead participated in his second straight day of 11-on-11 periods, and is clearly ramping up his practice participation coming off the knee injury that had him sitting out the entire offseason. c

Mostert participated in Saturday’s session, getting a significant amount of work during Miami’s team period. ...

Safety Shedrick Redwine and punter Thomas Morstead didn’t practice because of undisclosed injuries.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos

It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ezukanma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Oklahoma's Gundy out after saying 'racially charged' word

A day after Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said Monday that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post late Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter. Oklahoma sent out another statement on Monday giving more details about the incident. “Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong,” first-year Sooners coach Brent Venables said in the statement....
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

VIDEO: An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers added for practices. Miami has completed two practices and resume Monday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy