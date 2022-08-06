ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Gov. Justice appoints David Jackson as judge for Second Family Court Circuit serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2gsv_0h7Vk08C00

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Glen Dale, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties.

Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks.

Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice and public service. Since 2006, Jackson has served as Staff Attorney for Brooke and Hancock counties for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Child Support Enforcement.

Prior to that, he practiced at Gardner and Jackson, PLLC and Chase, Hyre, Gardner, and Whorton, PLLC, in Moundsville.

Jackson graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law and from West Liberty University. He was also a 1979 recipient of the Golden Horseshoe Award.

Jackson and his wife reside in Glen Dale.

The post Gov. Justice appoints David Jackson as judge for Second Family Court Circuit serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 2

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Former Area Mayor, Retired Police Officer, Business Owner, Civic Leader, Shriner, Charles Mouser, Passes

Former Mayor of Philippi, WV Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” passed away at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV on August 6, 2022, after a long illness. Jerry was born at his parent’s home on Bonica Road in Barbour County, WV on 01 Feb 1944, the son of the late Denzel Carl Mouser and Maysel C. Mouser. Jerry completed grade school at Tacy Elementary and graduated from Philippi High School in 1963. Jerry was united in marriage to Amelia “Mimi” James Mouser on February 26, 1965, who survives in Philippi, WV. Also surviving are his son Mark James Mouser.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 nearly top 400 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped to nearly 400 Tuesday in West Virginia as four more virus-related deaths were added. The state’s hospitalization total climbed by 28 to 399, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The hospitalizations include 61 people in intensive care (down eight) and 15 people on ventilators (down four).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

Larry Pack to join Gov. Justice’s Administration as Senior Advisor

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced that Larry Pack will be joining his administration as Senior Advisor. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Gov. Justice said. “He will bring a wealth of wisdom to my administration from his decades of private sector experience. This position is perfect for Larry because he truly loves this state and wants to give back in public service differently than he has before.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputies accused of harassment and racial profiling

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS)–A civil lawsuit is filed in federal court against the McDowell County sheriff’s deputies. In the suit, two deputies are accused of multiple civil rights violations, racial profiling, and harassment among other claims. The claims stem from an incident that reportedly happened on Friday, August 7th, 2020 in the Berwind area of McDowell […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tyler County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Wetzel County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Justice, WV
City
Glen Dale, WV
Marshall County, WV
Government
County
Wetzel County, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment […]
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Lootpress

Delegate Brandon Steele announces run for House Speaker

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Delegate Brandon Steele, a Republican from Raleigh County and current Chairman of the House Committee on Government Organization, announced that he will seek election as Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates after the November election. In a statement released today, Steele said, “Based...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb Monday in West Virginia. The state reported 371 hospitalizations due to the virus, up 10 from the last report on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Intensive care admissions also increased by five to 69 while the number of people on ventilators remained at 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man arrested after ‘acting’ like a fool’

WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was arrested after deputies said he was ‘acting like a fool.’ According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call for an individual acting like a fool and driving like an idiot and endangering the lives of other drivers in the area. Police say they located the […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#University College#Politics State#Politics Governor#Chase#West Liberty University#The Hinton News
WTAP

County Commission: August 8, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Henry Sasyn stood before county commission today to pitch his thoughts on a need for an indoor aquatic center for Wood County. Sasyn hopes to use the aquatic center for competition style swim meets such as high school swim meets, competitive club meets, college swim meets and more.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Teens displaced from WV treatment facility after DHHR investigation

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Teens who were housed at a behavioral treatment center in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle have been displaced following an investigation of the facility. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the Bureau for Social Services initiated an investigation at the Board of Child Care in Martinsburg, […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia

Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
CHARLESTON, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur Co. woman jailed following February arrest

BUCKHANNON — One Upshur County woman is behind bars after a traffic stop led to an arrest earlier this year. According to court documentation, on February 2, 2022, Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Collins initiated a traffic stop on a Buick at Jenkins Ford, located on Brushy Fork Road. At that time, the vehicle did not have an inspection sticker displayed on the vehicle. Deputy Collins approached the vehicle and began talking to the driver, later identified as the defendant, 44-year-old Christa Lynn Chipps, of Buckhannon. Chipps immediately handed Deputy Collins her license and stated it had been suspended.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers were recorded by the Wood County Clerk between July 18-22. * James Bailey and Attorney Linda Bailey (indirect) to Mathew James Rohr, Troy Snyder and Roger Masters, tract 112 acres and tract 10 acres, less exceptions, Walker District, $97,500. * Joshua and Jacqueline...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

North View Overpass Bridge in Clarksburg reopens

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - All lanes of the North View Overpass Bridge reopened on Monday, according to the WVDOH. Officials said US 50 eastbound off-ramp for Sycamore St. also reopened. North View residents now have full access to US 50 eastbound and westbound. The bridge closed to all traffic on...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy