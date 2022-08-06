ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured

By Natasha Keicher
 3 days ago

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on the road due to congestion from a previous accident.

A Ford F550 driven by John Hillgren, 38, failed to stop and rear-ended a Chevy Impala driven by Ryan Hougham, 27, according to the crash report. The impact from the first collision resulted in Hougham’s vehicle rear-ending the Jeep Wrangler driven by Melissa Woosley, 42, in front of him.

Hougham was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away from his injuries. Hillgren and Woosley did not experience any injuries, according to the report.

Emergency crews then responded to another report of a crash at around 7:26 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 109 mile marker. According to another crash report, vehicles were at a stand still due to the previous multi-vehicle accident.

A Chevy Silverado driven by Jeffrey Munch, 62, approached the stopped vehicles but failed to stop, according to the crash report. Munch’s vehicle rear-ended a Dodge Ram driven by Rick Willadsen, 74, in front of him. Munch’s vehicle then sideswiped a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Tara Erickson, 37.

Munch and a 74-year-old passenger Teddy Anderson were transported to local hospitals for injuries.

Both accidents are still under investigation.

