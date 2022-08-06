ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

UNM football begins training camp

By Bradley Benson
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team began training camp on Friday night. UNM hopes to make a big jump from last year’s team that ended the season with only three wins. There are plenty of new pieces on offense to make that happen, however, the team knows it won’t happen overnight.

“I thought there was some good stuff out here,” Coach Gonzales said. “We obviously made mistakes, which is normal for a first day, especially with as many new guys that we have out here, but I thought the energy and effort was positive.”

One of the main focuses of camp will be on the quarterback position. Coach Gonzales has yet to announce a starter and said it is an open competition for the job. CJ Montes took a bulk of the snaps with the first team offense during the spring and opened Friday night’s training camp with the first unit with Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick running with the twos.

“It felt good being back out here with the guys,” Montes said. “We got one of the best defenses. So, going against them every day, that’s just going to make us better. That’s what we need.”

UNM will continue training camp Monday-Saturday until Saturday, August 20. All practices are open to the fans until school starts on August 22.

The Lobos will open the season on Saturday, September 3 against Maine. That game will kick off at 6:00 p.m. at University Stadium.

