Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.

KIMA TV
Yakima police investigating 2nd person shot at suspected suicide
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say they are investigating after finding a woman shot in the hip while responding to reports of a man who'd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they responded 11:15pm Sunday to the 1100 block of S 44th Avenue to a 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
nbcrightnow.com
Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
Death of Man Found Unconscious in Yakima Ruled a Homicide, the City's 10th This Year
Yakima police are investigating a transient man’s death after the King County Medical Examiner determined it was a homicide. Robert Allan Patrick Hamre, 36, whose last known address was in Zillah, was found unconscious Friday in the 500 block of East Chestnut Avenue, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said. He...
Investigators looking for two suspects in Moxee homicide
MOXEE, Wash. — A person was found dead in Moxee Saturday morning, Aug. 6. At 7:43 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 8505 Beauchese Road. Officers located the victim deceased in an apartment. According to the Moxee Police Department, two suspects have been identified...
nbcrightnow.com
Police search for suspects in Moxee shooting
MOXEE, Wash. - The Moxee Police Department has released additional information about the shooting from August 6 on the 8500 block of Beauchene Road. Jose Rosario Arellano, 36, was found dead by law enforcement in an apartment. Law enforcement notified his next of kin, reporting he grew up in Yakima...
Moxee murder suspects identified, deemed “armed and dangerous” by police
UPDATE at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 8: Police officers in Moxee have released the identities of a homicide victim and two suspects who have active warrants for their arrest for first-degree murder. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, the victim of an Aug. 6 homicide has...
KEPR
WSP issues Silver Alert for missing, at-risk man
RICHLAND, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking for the community's help finding a missing, at-risk man. John Scranton is a 68-year-old man with brown eyes and grey hair. WSP said he's 5'11" and 175 pounds. Troopers said Scranton is driving a black 2017 GMC Terrain SUV. The license...
Shooting suspect killed by Yakima County Sheriff deputies
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A suspect in a weekend shooting in the Yakima area was shot and killed by police. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting they say happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, near the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd. The agency says Sunnyside police officers responded to shots fired at a gathering at...
Yakima Co. investigators struggle with violent weekend that left 4 dead, 5 injured
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators are struggling to keep up with the caseload after a series of violent crimes across Yakima County over the weekend left four people dead and at least five people injured. “We lose a lot of sleep over this because we’re trying to solve this...
KIMA TV
YPD: K9 helps arrest burglary suspect found foaming at the mouth in local laundromat
YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they had to use a K9 to arrest a burglar who was throwing things at officers and foaming at the mouth. Monday morning at 2:30a.m. police got the call from the fire department of someone who'd broken to a laundromat. Police say next door to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sentencing for Clouds in mass killing on Yakama Reservation moved to September
The sentencing of James Dean Cloud — convicted in the June 2019 Yakama Reservation mass killing — has been delayed until September. So has a hearing to determine whether he should be granted a partial acquittal and new trial. He was charged along with Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud...
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
nbcrightnow.com
Sunnyside Police explains discovery delay in Cinco de Mayo shooter case
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - A mistake on the part of the Sunnyside Police Department lead to the suspected Cinco de Mayo Festival shooter's release back in June, now the chief is explaining why this happened. According to Yakima County Superior Court, Sunnyside Police didn't file their reports on time with the...
Richland club’s bookkeeper stole over $110K and left the group in trouble with the IRS
Some club members couldn’t believe she was capable of years of deception.
nbcrightnow.com
Pack the Patrol Car- School Supply Drive
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - August 13, the Benton County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring a school supply drive called "Pack the Patrol Car". The drive will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations with patrol cars and sheriff office personnel present to collect donations. Locations include Walmart in Kennewick,...
610KONA
Finley Gas Main Break Forces Evacuations
(Finley, WA) -- Crews working off Finley Road apparently struck a 4-inch natural gas line early Monday afternoon and forced evacuations in the surrounding area, Benton County Fire District One Captain Ron Fryer says this happened around 12:50pm. It forced the closure of several roads including:. Mortain and Main. Finley...
200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence
BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire crews shifting from Vantage Highway Fire to Cow Canyon Fire
Firefighters previously assigned to the Vantage Highway Fire are now working on the Cow Canyon blaze burning north of Naches. The Cow Canyon Fire, first spotted Wednesday near Barbecue Flats in the Wenas Wildlife Area, is 30% contained — up from 20% Sunday — after burning 5,832 acres, according to an update from Northwest Incident Command Team 12, which is overseeing firefighting operations at both fires.
kpq.com
Firefighters Deal With Two East Wenatchee Fires Sunday
Firefighters in East Wenatchee dealt with a couple of small fires Sunday morning. A squirrel triggered a power pole fire that spread over a 20-by-30-foot section of land in the 2100 block of Cascade. Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar says there were reports of a bang sound when the fire...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire burns In Benton County near state line
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
