Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.

BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO