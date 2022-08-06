ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU football: Gunner Romney, Puka Nacua headline a deep receiving crew as Cougars wrap up third practice of fall camp

By Jay Drew
deseret.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole

For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
LEHI, UT
deseret.com

This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
deseret.com

2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers

247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#American Football#College Football#Cougars#Byu
deseret.com

Jaren Hall, BYU football fortunes hinge on mammoth O-line play

That’s got to be the mantra of BYU football fall camp as head coach Kalani Sitake opened practice last week. The Cougars have a perfect schedule to make some noise this year with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon and Big 12 champion Baylor on the schedule, but the Cougars have to be wary of the opener at USF, the matchup with Boise State, a revenge game with Utah State and even old WAC and MWC rival Wyoming if what anonymous coaches told Athlon is true, that BYU tends to play to the level of its competition.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

What are Morgan Scalley’s early impressions of Utah’s defense?

Just a few days into fall camp, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what he’s seen from the defense overall, particularly the depth he has at his disposal. But he also acknowledged that the defense is a work in progress. “We’re looking for — not incremental, but substantial, improvement...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NCAA
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Little Leaguer Thanks Grandpa With First Home Run Ball

SALT LAKE CITY – After hitting two home runs in his game, this little leaguer wanted to make sure he thanked his grandpa for teaching him the game. “So… you know I got two home runs,” the little slugger begins explaining to his grandfather. “My grand slam, I signed the ball for you. It says ‘Papa, I love you,” as he hands the ball to his grandfather.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Brothers soar to new heights in Breeze’s inaugural Provo flight

When two pilots strap in together for a flight, it’s vital to have trust — trust not just in the plane, but also in each other. Luckily, in brothers Matt and Doug Browne, Breeze Airways couldn’t have picked two pilots with a better connection for the company’s inaugural flight out of the Provo Airport.
gastronomicslc.com

Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City

As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Dredging up the past

A gravel path stretches out south from the Lindon Marina, tracing a wobbly line along the eastern shore of Utah Lake. Calm waters reflect the saw-toothed silhouettes of the Wasatch Range, framed by rust-colored reeds and the feeling that — even though you are very much in the middle of a valley filled with ribbons of highways, dense housing and hundreds of thousands of people — you’re among nature.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Daily Herald

U-Talk: What is your opinion on Orem having its own school district?

“I think not. And the reason I think not is because Orem is landlocked, it’s not going to grow. And it costs so much more to provide the services. If you have two districts, you have to have two district offices, two district attendants, two people doing all the stuff for the federal government. You have to duplicate things and that will cost millions.” — Bob Stratton, Orem.
OREM, UT
sevenslopes.com

3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy