BYU football: Gunner Romney, Puka Nacua headline a deep receiving crew as Cougars wrap up third practice of fall camp

Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
After an impressive freshman season, what skill did Utah safety Cole Bishop focus on during the offseason?
Utah safety Cole Bishop came on strong at the end of last season. As a true freshman in 2021, the Peachtree City, Georgia, native became a starter in the ninth game of the season against Stanford. While Bishop established himself as a force in the Utes’ defensive backfield, he worked...
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole
For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes
The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins. On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.
‘This is the best program in the Pac-12’: What anonymous coaches say about the Utes
What do opposing coaches really think about Utah’s football program and its prospects for the 2022 season?. The annual Athlon Sports college football preview recently posted a “Scouting the Utes” segment featuring comments from anonymous coaches. Here’s what the anonymous coaches said about Utah:. On the...
2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers
247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
High school football: Confident Farmington the favorite heading into ultracompetitive Region 1 campaign
The last time a current Region 1 team won a state championship was Davis in 2004. But don’t be deceived, the region has been playing solid football year after year, and that’s expected to continue in 2022. The region has had three different champions the last three years,...
‘I believe we are a top-five team’: How the Utes are managing sky-high expectations
Monday morning, while Utah was opening Week 2 of fall camp, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released. The Utes debuted at No. 8 — their highest-ever preseason ranking. After practice, wide receiver Devaughn Vele was told by a reporter about the poll, and where...
Longshot rookie wins Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship; former BYU golfers finish T2 and T5, earn biggest paychecks of careers
FARMINGTON — If you had Korn Ferry Tour rookie Andrew Kozan winning the Utah Championship this week before the tournament began, give yourself a couple mulligans next time you hit the links. Heck, if you even had Kozan, who finished up at Auburn last year, winning the tournament before...
Jaren Hall, BYU football fortunes hinge on mammoth O-line play
That’s got to be the mantra of BYU football fall camp as head coach Kalani Sitake opened practice last week. The Cougars have a perfect schedule to make some noise this year with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon and Big 12 champion Baylor on the schedule, but the Cougars have to be wary of the opener at USF, the matchup with Boise State, a revenge game with Utah State and even old WAC and MWC rival Wyoming if what anonymous coaches told Athlon is true, that BYU tends to play to the level of its competition.
Who’s the college football team no one is talking about … but should be?
The past two years, BYU football has finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the final Associated Press rankings. During that stretch, the Cougars have gone 21-4. Now, BYU heads into 2022 leading the nation in returning production at 85%, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Even with...
What are Morgan Scalley’s early impressions of Utah’s defense?
Just a few days into fall camp, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what he’s seen from the defense overall, particularly the depth he has at his disposal. But he also acknowledged that the defense is a work in progress. “We’re looking for — not incremental, but substantial, improvement...
High school volleyball: Lone Peak, Bountiful, Ridgeline, Morgan, North Summit, Panguitch open season as preseason No. 1s
The 2022 high school volleyball season kicks off this weekend, and the usual group of teams figure to be in the hunt for region and state titles again this season. Four of the six preseason No. 1 teams in the Deseret News coaches rankings ended last season as state champs, while the other two were runner-ups.
Instant Replay: Little Leaguer Thanks Grandpa With First Home Run Ball
SALT LAKE CITY – After hitting two home runs in his game, this little leaguer wanted to make sure he thanked his grandpa for teaching him the game. “So… you know I got two home runs,” the little slugger begins explaining to his grandfather. “My grand slam, I signed the ball for you. It says ‘Papa, I love you,” as he hands the ball to his grandfather.
Brothers soar to new heights in Breeze’s inaugural Provo flight
When two pilots strap in together for a flight, it’s vital to have trust — trust not just in the plane, but also in each other. Luckily, in brothers Matt and Doug Browne, Breeze Airways couldn’t have picked two pilots with a better connection for the company’s inaugural flight out of the Provo Airport.
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
‘There is so much wisdom in this room': Utah celebrates 130 centenarians
The year Salt Lake City native James Broadwater was born, President Warren G. Harding installed the first radio in the White House, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, work began on the original Yankee Stadium and the Ottoman Empire collapsed. That was 1922. On April 12 of this year, Broadwater rang...
Dredging up the past
A gravel path stretches out south from the Lindon Marina, tracing a wobbly line along the eastern shore of Utah Lake. Calm waters reflect the saw-toothed silhouettes of the Wasatch Range, framed by rust-colored reeds and the feeling that — even though you are very much in the middle of a valley filled with ribbons of highways, dense housing and hundreds of thousands of people — you’re among nature.
U-Talk: What is your opinion on Orem having its own school district?
“I think not. And the reason I think not is because Orem is landlocked, it’s not going to grow. And it costs so much more to provide the services. If you have two districts, you have to have two district offices, two district attendants, two people doing all the stuff for the federal government. You have to duplicate things and that will cost millions.” — Bob Stratton, Orem.
3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
