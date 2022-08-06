ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Police officer arrested after British girl, 7, killed by speedboat on holiday in Albania

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nax78_0h7VisCP00

A seven-year-old British girl killed by a speedboat allegedly driven by a police officer while holidaying in Albania has been pictured for the first time.

Jonada Avdia had been playing in the sea in the south of the country when she was hit and killed by the boat at about 2pm on Tuesday.

Off-duty police officer Arjan Tase has since been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Images have emerged of the moment the schoolgirl’s distraught father Bledar Avdia reportedly confronted the policeman.

The pictures, posted online by Albania’s former prime minister Sali Berisha, show two men, both in swimming shorts, locking arms as people attempt to separate them.

Speaking to local news outlets, Albanian national Mr Avdia said: “I was bathing together with my daughter near the shore, I saw a white boat with two people on board.

“The boat parked on the beach near a hotel and I saw a girl get off from there.”

The father recalled how a woman and children got into the boat and it set off again through an area cordoned off for swimmers.

“It came in our direction and came at hellish speed and separated me and the girl,” he said

“I dived down under the water and the craft hit my daughter with the engine part, cutting her all over.”

Bislim Ahmetaj, a teacher who was at the beach the day of the incident, recalled how Mr Bledar came up to him afterwards and said: “I should have died instead of her.”

In an emotional Facebook post, he wrote: “Albanians are mourning Jonada and her family, while for you, [alleged] killer of children and dreams, there will be no grave.

“Justice for Jonada should and will be decided by Albanian citizens.”

Jonada’s uncle, Ismet Avdia, shared an image of the young girl as he announced her death on Facebook.

“Friends, we inform you with deep sorrow the death of our niece Jonada Bledar Avdia, at the age of 7, from a tragic accident on Himara beach,” he wrote.

An additional 15 police officers who were meant to be guarding the water at the time of the incident have been fired.

Police have said Tase was dropping members of his family at the shore of Potam beach when the crash happened.

After his relatives disembarked, he put the boat back in the water in the same area and hit Jonada while she was just 15ft away from the shore.

The tragic incident has sparked protests against police across the country, as marchers clashed with officers in the capital of Tirana on Thursday.

The protestors are calling for the resignation of the interior minister, the head of police, and the tourism minister as a result of Jonada’s death.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Girl, 11, dies after incident at water park, police confirm

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water park in Windsor, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.Emergency services were called at around 3.55pm on Saturday to reports of the child getting into difficulty at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.She was found at around 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital but died, the force said.Some very sad news to bring you this evening as an 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.The thoughts of everyone at the force is with her loved ones and we ask their privacy is respected...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Husband whose wife and two sons, 4 and 1, were shot dead at home says his name is being ‘dragged through mud’

A husband whose wife and two young sons were shot dead in their family home last week has spoken out against his “name being dragged through the mud” as investigators say they have “identified all involved parties” in the tragic deaths.The bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found inside their home in Northfield, New Hampshire, at around 11.33am last Wednesday. Police had been called to the home for a 911 call for service. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.It is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man attending last rites of brother who died of snakebite also bitten by snake

In a bizarre turn of events, a man who had come home to attend the funeral of his brother who had succumbed to a snakebite, also died after being bitten by a snake in his sleep.Police said that a 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India to attend the last rites of his elder brother, Arvind Mishra.Arvind Mishra, 38, had died of snakebite, senior police official Raman Singh was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.On Thursday, the younger brother lost his life after a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sali Berisha
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Boy Admits HE Accidentally Shot Mom Dead

A 12-year-old Alabama boy who told police that an intruder killed his mother later admitted he accidentally shot her. “The child eventually gave a true account of what happened,’’ Jefferson County Deputy Chief David Agee said Monday. “Evidence on the scene supports that the shooting was unintentional, and the offense will be addressed through the Family Court system.” According to AL.com, police received a 911 call at 12:10 a.m. Saturday and found nurse Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, dead at the scene. Her husband is a Birmingham police officer who was working at the time of the shooting; it’s not clear who owned the gun or how it was discharged. “The family has been cooperative throughout the process and the child will remain with them,’’ Agee said. “This offense is a tragedy for the Cook family and the entire community.”Read it at AL.com
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Independent

Friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni recounts final call before feared abduction from California camp party

A friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni has spoken about the pair’s final phone call before her friend vanished from a campground party in California.Samantha Smith, 18, tells The Independent she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely after midnight on Saturday. “At 12.36am she called me … and this is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’  and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” Samantha said on Monday. Kiely was at a party with more than 100 teenagers and young adults at the Prosser...
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Speedboat#Swimming#Officer Arrested#Traffic Accident#British#Albanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator

Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Ryan Fellows death: Street Outlaws star dies aged 41 in car crash while filming

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died in a car crash while filming the Discovery reality series.The 41-year-old car enthusiast was racing another driver early on Sunday morning (7 August) outside Las Vegas when he lost control of his vehicle near the finish line, according to US reports.The car was a gold Nissan 240z, and it rolled over in the crash and caught fire, reports TMZ.People reportedly tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were not able to save him.“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Two Arrested After Viral Video Shows Woman Feeding Baby Vodka

Two people have been arrested by English authorities after a clip began circulating on social media that appeared to show a small child being given a small amount of vodka. The 14-second video shows a woman pouring liquid from a vodka bottle into a cap, tilting the child’s head back, and pouring the liquid into its mouth. Loud music can be heard pounding in the background, and a man lingers in the shot, seemingly unaware of the woman’s actions. The detained pair, believed to be the child’s mother and father, were arrested on suspicion of child cruelty in the town of Dartford in June, according to Kent Police. They have since been released on bail as an investigation progresses, a police spokesperson told Kent Online. One woman who tried to raise the alarm about the distressing clip on social media told the outlet that the situation was “very sad,” adding that she had “contacted social service, who said the baby is safe, but they are still with their parents.”Read it at Kent Online
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother does Instagram Live covered in blood after allegedly stabbing to death 4-year-old daughter and attacking son

A New Orleans mother stands accused of killing her four-year-old daughter and attacking her two-year-old son after she posted a short video on Instagram in which she had blood dripping down her chest. Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was taken into custody on Sunday on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Ms Pedescleaux allegedly stabbed her daughter to death and tried to do the same to her son, according to NOLA. Police arrived at the home in the Florida area of New Orleans in Louisiana after 11am on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

CCTV shows gang of young women brazenly steal hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes

Police are hunting a brazen gang of young women who marched around a shop stealing croissants, while others walked behind the tills and snatched hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes.CCTV footage from Tesco Express in Hove shows two of the girls going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display.Another pair bagged up bakery items such as croissants and appeared to be holding other treats.When confronted by a member of staff, they all fled the store.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East SussexLilia Valutyte, 9, plays in the street with sister moments before fatal stabbingMan details ‘scary’ monkeypox diagnosis and symptoms as cases rise across US
LOTTERY
The Independent

Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun

A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
motor1.com

See driver light up a cigarette and inadvertently his car at petrol station

Smoking can be bad for your health in more ways than one and this Russian man learned his lesson the hard way. CCTV footage from Chelyabinsk shows the driver of a second-generation Renault Logan setting himself ablaze after firing up a cigarette at the worst location possible. While refuelling his subcompact saloon, the owner decided to have a smoke, thus ignoring what his chemistry teacher told him in school.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

784K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy