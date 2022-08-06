Man fires shotgun in Englewood park, found with disturbing notes and small arsenal

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man from Woodridge who, police say, fired a shotgun in a park in the Englewood neighborhood, was carrying a small arsenal and disturbing notes.

Alexander Podgorny, 29 was confronted by police at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near 57th and Racine.

Officers were responding there after shot-spotter technology detected a gunshot. He was sitting in a minivan, according to police, and had a loaded handgun in his pocket and four other loaded guns in the van, including an AR-15 assault rifle.

He also had than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and about three hundred spent shell casings. What Podgorny was doing in Englewood is unclear.

The police report said he had hand-written notes described as containing

“incoherent rants and references to mass shooting events."

Podgorny was charged with five felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His father served as his attorney in court. The judge set bail at $300,00 dollars cash.

