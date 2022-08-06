Effective: 2022-08-09 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Jefferson and southwestern Madison Counties through 530 PM EDT At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles north of Perry, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenville, Ebb, Sirmans and Aucilla. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO