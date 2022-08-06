After 2 disappointing seasons, James Franklin likes Penn State's depth, but question marks remain

Read on triblive.com
There has been one constant that has held Penn State Football back over the past eight seasons: the offensive line. While there are certainly a variety of factors that go into the (lack of) success up front, one that has gotten thrown around has been the strength and conditioning program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Penn State should realize keeping secrets doesn't work
The backlash felt by the university in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal was not because an employee committed a crime. That can happen to any employer — public, private, parochial — and it has. A business or organization does what it can to hire good people and prevent problems, but nothing is foolproof.
Company negotiating with Penn State for campus hotels buys 2 more in Happy Valley
Scholar Hotel Group, founded by a PSU alum, recently purchased two Marriott properties in the State College area.
Lock Haven University graduate lands dream job at Penn State
State College, Pa. — Alyssa Felty has sailed from recent Lock Haven University graduate to Penn State University staff member. Felty graduated from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management in 2022, then completed her Master's degree this May. Just a couple of months later, Penn State University named her Director of Events. Felty previously participated in an internship at Penn State where she assisted with...
Sporting News
Who is in the Little League World Series? Updated list of teams to qualify for 2022 LLWS bracket
Baseball's future will be on display at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for one of the sport's most cherished events. The Little League World Series is back and primed to be unlike any of its predecessors. The 2022 Little League World Series is the 75th edition of the competition. The tournament will...
Little League World Series to look like it did before pandemic except for 4 more teams | How to watch it
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The Little League World Series returns to normalcy for the first time in three years but there will be a number of changes. The biggest one as the series marks its 75th year is the expansion to 20 teams. Two U.S. teams and two international teams have been added.
Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community
Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan Bilbao, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the Physician's Assistant program, has capped off his career with a number of accolades, but his success starts from within. Bilbao is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the health field. Throughout his college career, he has made it his goal to shed light on the challenges of medical treatment faced by people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and other diverse populations. ...
phl17.com
Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths & house fire; police reports
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was...
Lane restrictions begin Tuesday on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville
Motorists on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville may see delays on Tuesday, as a crew performs maintenance. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 180 in both directions in Fairfield and Loyalsock townships, and the City of Williamsport. The roadway maintenance will be performed between the interchange with Route 87 in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 northbound interchange in Williamsport. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
Tickets available to see Jon Lovitz in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Jon Lovitz, the comedian, and actor, is coming to Altoona to perform in the Mishler Theatre on Thursday, August 11. Tickets are $35 – $40 and the Rated-R show is happening from 7:30 -10:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael Lovitz is known for voicing Jay Sherman from The Critic and for being […]
No more free lunches. Centre County schools urge parents to sign up for free and reduced meals
Districts are recommending eligible families sign up for subsidized lunches before school starts in late August. Here’s how to sign up.
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years
MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
PhillyBite
Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison
- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
Dozens of catalytic converters sawed off in Centre County as thefts increase nationwide
The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system in a matter of minutes.
The Clearest Lake in Pennsylvania is almost too Beautiful to be Real
Pennsylvania lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. PA is actually home to over 2,000 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Raystown Lake is known for having the clearest water.
6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
Amazon worker dies after crash at Pennsylvania warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
