ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

After 2 disappointing seasons, James Franklin likes Penn State's depth, but question marks remain

By Justin Guerriero
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Penn State should realize keeping secrets doesn't work

The backlash felt by the university in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal was not because an employee committed a crime. That can happen to any employer — public, private, parochial — and it has. A business or organization does what it can to hire good people and prevent problems, but nothing is foolproof.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lock Haven University graduate lands dream job at Penn State

State College, Pa. — Alyssa Felty has sailed from recent Lock Haven University graduate to Penn State University staff member. Felty graduated from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management in 2022, then completed her Master's degree this May. Just a couple of months later, Penn State University named her Director of Events. Felty previously participated in an internship at Penn State where she assisted with...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Football
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community

Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan Bilbao, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the Physician's Assistant program, has capped off his career with a number of accolades, but his success starts from within. Bilbao is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the health field. Throughout his college career, he has made it his goal to shed light on the challenges of medical treatment faced by people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and other diverse populations. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ivy League#American Football#College Sports#The Nittany Lions
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restrictions begin Tuesday on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville

Motorists on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville may see delays on Tuesday, as a crew performs maintenance. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 180 in both directions in Fairfield and Loyalsock townships, and the City of Williamsport. The roadway maintenance will be performed between the interchange with Route 87 in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 northbound interchange in Williamsport. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Tickets available to see Jon Lovitz in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Jon Lovitz, the comedian, and actor, is coming to Altoona to perform in the Mishler Theatre on Thursday, August 11. Tickets are $35 – $40 and the Rated-R show is happening from 7:30 -10:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael Lovitz is known for voicing Jay Sherman from The Critic and for being […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
WTAJ

Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
ALTOONA, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison

- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
MassLive.com

Amazon worker dies after crash at Pennsylvania warehouse

A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy