These Are 10 of the Best Places to Get a Massage in New Hampshire

Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
Ride Around on Tiki Hut Bar Boats on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire
Motorized Tiki Bar boats! I'm not sure I want to be the driver, but I'll most definitely be a passenger. This just makes me smile and laugh, because I can totally picture the absolute insanity and hilarious fun that would ensue with friends or family on one of these contraptions.
NHPR
N.H. leaders know how to respond to snow. But are they ready for climate change-fueled heatwaves?
When it’s dangerously hot outside, as it was this week with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s, many local governments spring into action – opening cooling centers and sharing information about the risks of extreme heat. But as the climate changes, how cities and towns plan for extreme heat may need to change, too.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
8 Completely Free Swimming Holes You Can Visit in Maine
There are very few guaranteed things when it comes to Maine, but one that is almost a certainty is that summer (and the warmth) doesn't last long. When it's here it can brutal, packing a humidity punch into every small heat wave. For those that don't have the benefit of a pool in their backyard (or a very nice friend that has one), there's only a few options to cool down. You could waste the day indoors with air conditioning, or you could venture outdoors and find one of Maine's naturally cooling swimming holes.
WMUR.com
What's the best barbecue place in New Hampshire?
WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment, Viewers' Choice. Now that we're in the thick of summer, we're feeling like some tasty barbecue is in order. For some, nothing beats cooking on your own grill, but if you want to go out for some barbecue food, where do you go?
15 Places in Southern Maine to Get Some Seriously Delicious Donuts
Once upon a time in New England, the popularity of donuts was tied directly to the season. In the fall, during apple and pumpkin harvests, donuts would be flowing at farm stands and bakeries throughout the region. But people fell in love with the tasty treat and over the last several decades, donuts have become a year-round necessity.
WMUR.com
Short supply, high demand causing headaches for renters in New Hampshire
CONWAY, N.H. — Short supply and high demand in New Hampshire’s rental market are continuing to cause headaches for renters. Autumn Santagata has lived in the same house in the Conway area for three years. She said she's always up to date on paying rent and has never...
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
WMUR.com
Storms, showers to slowly provide relief from heat in New Hampshire
Storms and showers will slowly provide the relief from the heat. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for northern and central New Hampshire Monday evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Coos, Grafton and Sullivan counties. >> Weather radar. It is best to seek shelter in an inner room on the...
The Top 10 Best Roast Beef Sandwiches in New England
Beef. This is a sensitive topic for many. If you are reading this, you are likely in one of two categories. Person 1). You understand why it's so sensitive. You are a beef person. You know that a roast beef sandwich is NOT just a roast beef sandwich. You know that there are certain places that do the three-way roast beef sandwich far better than others. And yes, it matters.
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
hobokengirl.com
How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly
Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
Can Lottery Winners Remain Anonymous In Maine & New Hampshire?
Over the last few months, we have seen the jackpots of several of the major national lotteries rocket to near record amounts. Most recently, there was a Mega Millions jackpot that exceeded ONE BILLION DOLLARS (you can hear Dr. Evil's voice in your head, can't you?). If you have been...
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
Want To Own A Campground Near Baxter State Park Maine?
As The Great Resignation continues, there is good chance you have been thinking about making a change in your life. Maybe you LOVE camping and have always wanted to find a way to make that your job? What better to make a living than by doing something you love, right?
New Hampshire’s Top 10 Fun Facts According to Reddit
I've said it before and I'll say it again, Reddit is my new favorite place on the internet. So many interesting conversations are happening in these threads, and the comments often have me howling with laughter. Is everyone on Reddit a stand-up comedian? It seems like it. I've also noticed...
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
