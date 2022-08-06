I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road.
The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington Road.Armed robbery at BP in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large
The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and lasted until 4:18 p.m. The right lane was opened at 3:19 p.m.
There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 2