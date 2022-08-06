ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road.

The area of the crash ( OpenStreetMap ® )

The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington Road.

Armed robbery at BP in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large

The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and lasted until 4:18 p.m. The right lane was opened at 3:19 p.m.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

