Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December
Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
Vergil Ortiz: I Was Headhunting, Should Have Been Chopping Down That Tree
Vergil Ortiz Jr. was less bothered by how long it took to produce his latest victory than the approach he took to get the job done. By his own admission, the 24-year-old contender from the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas got ahead of himself in an eventual ninth-round stoppage of England’s Michael McKinson. The battle of unbeaten welterweights marked Ortiz’s first fight in 51 weeks, clearly eager to please his adoring fans at Dickies Arena in nearby Fort Worth. He eventually closed the show to keep alive his perfect knockout to win ratio, though not entirely pleased with his approach.
McKinson: I Know I Was Losing, Never A Time I Thought I Was Going To Get Stopped
Michael McKinson didn’t get the win or even fully accomplish a secondary goal of becoming the first to go twelve full rounds with Vergil Ortiz Jr. Still, not all was lost for the British southpaw who gained plenty of new fans in the biggest fight of his pro career. McKinson wound up going deeper than any other opponent who’d previously faced Ortiz, lasting until early in round nine in their August 6 DAZN main event was brought to a halt. Ortiz scored knockdowns late in round eight and again at the start of round nine, the latter prompting McKinson’s team to signal for the stoppage.
Joyce: I Can't Wait To Knock Parker Out, Just For All This Long Time Waitin' & Messin' About
An aggravated Joe Joyce talked trash like never before Thursday during a press conference to officially announce his fight against Joseph Parker. The British knockout artist typically takes a reserved approach to promotional events, but the delay in scheduling this fight with Parker clearly has annoyed Joyce. The London native predicted another knockout September 24 in Manchester, England after Parker bickered with Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, regarding who was at fault for their fight not coming together for July 2, as initially planned.
Team Chisora: Tyson Fury's Handlers Have Reached Out To Us For Trilogy Fight
258 MGT, the management company behind heavyweight contender Derek Chisora, have confirmed that there have been some initial talks for a trilogy fight with WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Fury was in action back in April, when he knocked out mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. Afterwards, Fury vowed...
Luis Rodriguez Keeps Knockout Streak Going, Stops Estrada in Mexico City
Mexico City, Mexico - 21-year-old Luis “Zurdito” Rodriguez extended his perfect career start to 11, with all of his fights being won by knockout. This time around, the hard-punching bantamweight put away a complicated and brave José Martin “Potro” Estrada, in the main event of the show presented by Zanfer at the studios of TV Azteca, which was broadcast by the network.
Is Delicious Orie GB's Next Big Star After Winning Commonwealth Games Gold?
Delicious Orie underlined his position as the next British super-heavyweight star in the making as he claimed gold for England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Great Britain has made the podium at all bar one Olympic Games this Century. Audley Harrison (2000) and Anthony Joshua (2012) claimed gold, Joe Joyce won silver (2016), while David Price (2008) and Frazer Clarke (2020) claimed bronze.
Euro News: Avanesyan vs. Miguez, Baraou-Saidi is Off, Faust, More
The hot all German matchup for the vacant EBU super welterweight title between Wasserman fighter Abass Baraou (12-1) and AGON Sports' Jama Saidi (21-2), that was set for September 10 in Wuppertal, is now off. Saidi has been diagnosed with a heart problem that is so serious that he might...
Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. Finalized - October 8 in London, DAZN
One of the best rivalries in modern British boxing history has officially entered the next generation. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for a showdown between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. The long-discussed grudge match is now set to headline an October 8 DAZN Pay-Per-View from The O2 in London.
Ryad Merhy May Move Up in Weight, Fight With Makabu is Now Off
WBA cruiserweight king Ryad Merhy (30-1) could be heading up to higher ground. The boxer revealed on social media that he is contemplating a move to bridgerweight due to problems making the division's weight limit of 200-pounds. The World Boxing Council (WBC) formed the bridgerweight class, which its between cruiser...
Callum Smith: Mathieu Bauderlique is a Tough Fight, It's Got My Respect
Former super middleweight champion Callum Smith is expecting a tough outing when he returns on August 20th in Saudi Arabia - as part of the undercard to the heavyweight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Smith made his light heavyweight debut last September, as part of the undercard to...
Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going
JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
Blair Cobbs: I Showed That I Have More To Give To The Sport of Boxing
Fort Worth, Texas - In an entertaining fight, Dallas’ native Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-3-3, 18 KOs) took on welterweight contender Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, in a 10-round super welterweight clash. Cobbs established dominance early as he knocked down...
Joseph Adorno To Face Hugo Roldan, Replaces Shinard Bunch Atop September 9 ShoBox Tripleheader
Joseph Adorno will return to his roots for his first televised headliner. BoxingScene.com has learned that Adorno will now face Argentina’s Hugo Roldan in a scheduled ten-round junior welterweight battle atop a previously announced September 9 ShoBox tripleheader from Bally’s Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Adorno accepted the fight on Monday, replacing stablemate Shinard Bunch who was pulled from the show for undisclosed reasons.
Frank Warren Breaks Down Joyce-Parker: The Stakes Are Very High
ON SEPTEMBER 24 at the AO Arena – formerly known as the Manchester Arena – we will witness a heavyweight shootout, where Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will fight for the right to challenge for a world title in the first part of 2023. This is no ordinary...
Keith Thurman on Conor Benn: Send Me Contract, Legitimate Payday – We’ll Fight In UK
It took a while, but Keith Thurman is finally warming up to the idea of fighting rising welterweight star and second-generation attraction Conor Benn. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) and promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing have been pleading for the opportunity to fight Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) over the last year.
Shields-Marshall: Full Undercard Set For Historic September 10 Show At The O2
Four Olympians appear in separate bouts as part of an historic all-female boxing event. The full undercard has been revealed for the already announced September 10 blockbuster show on Sky Sports from The O2 in London. The supporting cast includes 2020 Olympic Gold medalist Lauren Price, 2020 Olympic Bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois—all of whom fought for Great Britain last summer in Tokyo—as well 2020 U.S. Olympian Ginny Fuchs.
Javier Fernandez Decisions Cesar Cantu in Hometown Win
Unbeaten featherweight prospect Javier Fernandez defeated Cesar Cantu Saturday night at the Alzafar Shrine in Hernandez’s hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, and 60-54 for Fernandez, who improves to 10-0, 6 knockouts. Fernandez was on the offensive from the opening bell, working behind a consistent jab...
