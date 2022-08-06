ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego County launches 'Experience the Outdoors' program

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, parks officials and others officially kicked off “Experience the Outdoors,” Wednesday, a campaign to give more San Diegans opportunities to enjoy nature and the County’s regional parks. The campaign is designed specially to attract...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
National City looking into proposed cannabis lounge

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A resident submitted an application proposing to operate what would be the county’s first cannabis consumption lounge. So far, they have become popular in areas like LA, San Francisco and Palm Springs. However, the roll out has been slower in other areas because it's so tough to get a permit.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
San Diego among the lowest large metro areas for inflation

SAN DIEGO — Americans are dealing with the worst inflation in over 40 years, yet a new study by personal finance website WalletHub shows some good news for San Diego. It is the city with the fifth lowest inflation growth. WalletHub compared 23 major metropolitan statistical areas across two...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego State University will implement a mask mandate starting August 15

SAN DIEGO — In light of rising COVID-19 cases around San Diego County, San Diego State University is implementing a mask mandate as students gear up for the fall semester. “I think it will give a lot of people a sense of comfort because cases are rising, and because masks are going to be required, I think it’s going to be really good for the school and the germs. We don’t want those,” said graduate student Naomi Trader. “I’m actually kind of happy that the mask policy is coming back and I just think it’s going to add a little bit of layer of more protection on my part.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
COVID activity remains high in San Diego County, as hospitalizations decline

SAN DIEGO — COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. Patients in county hospitals with COVID-19 declined by eight to 420 in the latest state data released Friday, down from a summer peak of 465 on July 22. Those with coronavirus in intensive care units decreased by six to 47 and the number of available hospital beds also declined by 15 to 246.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Mayor Todd Gloria signs ambitious Climate Action Plan update

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria signed into law an update to the city's Climate Action Plan Wednesday, which includes setting a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. The San Diego City Council approved the update last week 8-0, with Councilman Chris Cate absent. City staff will...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove

SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Friendship Park advocates hopeful after pause on border wall construction

SAN DIEGO — The federal government temporarily halted construction of 30-foot border walls at Friendship Park. Advocates met for the first time Monday since that announcement last week. Customs and Border Protection said it's temporarily pausing construction to engage with the community and discuss the proposed plan. "They would...
SAN DIEGO, CA
