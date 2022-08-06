Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego hospitals reach big milestone when it comes to delivering care for seniors
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the population in San Diego continues to age, the need for geriatric focused medical care grows, too. San Diego County is the first in the nation to have all hospital ERs accredited as Geriatric Emergency Departments [GEDs]. "It’s the largest growing demographic in...
Teacher shortages continue to plague San Diego County school districts
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — School districts in San Diego County are struggling to cope with a shortage of teachers and failing to keep classrooms staffed with properly credentialed teachers, according to recent data from the California Department of Education. The teacher shortage and the lack of credentialed teachers...
San Diegans need to make over $166K salary to afford a house in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Americans know that homes across the county are expensive, but a new study shows just how out of reach houses are in San Diego County. According to Visual Capitalist, San Diego is the third most expensive city when it comes to purchasing a home. With a...
San Diego County launches 'Experience the Outdoors' program
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, parks officials and others officially kicked off “Experience the Outdoors,” Wednesday, a campaign to give more San Diegans opportunities to enjoy nature and the County’s regional parks. The campaign is designed specially to attract...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National City looking into proposed cannabis lounge
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A resident submitted an application proposing to operate what would be the county’s first cannabis consumption lounge. So far, they have become popular in areas like LA, San Francisco and Palm Springs. However, the roll out has been slower in other areas because it's so tough to get a permit.
San Diego among the lowest large metro areas for inflation
SAN DIEGO — Americans are dealing with the worst inflation in over 40 years, yet a new study by personal finance website WalletHub shows some good news for San Diego. It is the city with the fifth lowest inflation growth. WalletHub compared 23 major metropolitan statistical areas across two...
San Diego State University will implement a mask mandate starting August 15
SAN DIEGO — In light of rising COVID-19 cases around San Diego County, San Diego State University is implementing a mask mandate as students gear up for the fall semester. “I think it will give a lot of people a sense of comfort because cases are rising, and because masks are going to be required, I think it’s going to be really good for the school and the germs. We don’t want those,” said graduate student Naomi Trader. “I’m actually kind of happy that the mask policy is coming back and I just think it’s going to add a little bit of layer of more protection on my part.”
11 Princess Cruises cancelled in San Diego due to labor shortages
SAN DIEGO — "At first, I was disappointed. Now, I'm pretty angry," said Win who lives in Bankers Hill. Win says his vacation on the Diamond Princess was cancelled one month before he was supposed to leave. "I’m angry they chose to wait up until this point for people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of San Diego unveils $10 million plan to provide solar energy to low-income communities
SAN DIEGO — There is a push for clean energy in communities that may be most at risk to climate change. The city of San Diego is partnering with San Diego Gas & Electric and the Center for Sustainable Energy to provide solar panels at little to no cost for low income families.
COVID activity remains high in San Diego County, as hospitalizations decline
SAN DIEGO — COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. Patients in county hospitals with COVID-19 declined by eight to 420 in the latest state data released Friday, down from a summer peak of 465 on July 22. Those with coronavirus in intensive care units decreased by six to 47 and the number of available hospital beds also declined by 15 to 246.
New revolutionary procedure to treat atrial fibrillation | Sharp is first hospital on West Coast for clinical study
SAN DIEGO — Sharp Memorial in San Diego is the first hospital on the West Coast to be able to perform a revolutionary procedure to treat irregular heartbeat, formally known as atrial fibrillation (Afib). "It is definitely a revolutionary approach to the way we treat patients," said Sharp San...
Mayor Todd Gloria signs ambitious Climate Action Plan update
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria signed into law an update to the city's Climate Action Plan Wednesday, which includes setting a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. The San Diego City Council approved the update last week 8-0, with Councilman Chris Cate absent. City staff will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Diego State neighbors brace for influx of students and parties
SAN DIEGO — People living in the College Area are bracing for an influx of students and loud parties, as the fall semester is set to begin at San Diego State University. Neighbors told CBS 8 the university should be responsible for the conduct of its students, even if the parties are held off campus.
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove
SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
‘Women in STEM Career Fair’ inspiring young women in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The “Women in Stem Career Fair” wrapped up at Cabrillo Monument after two weeks. The fair gives women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math a chance to share their pathways to success with young girls. The free, two-week STEM summer day...
'Tent vigil' staged to bring awareness to homelessness crisis in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Homeless advocates are working to bring more visibility to San Diego's homelessness crisis. If you were driving along West Mission bay drive Thursday, you likely saw the 'tent vigil' set up by De Anza cove: a message for local leaders to take more action when it comes to helping San Diegans who are unsheltered.
Climate Action Plan: Shift 50% of trips to walking, biking or transit by 2035
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria signed San Diego's ambitious Climate Action Plan into law Wednesday. The city wants to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. The plan encourages people to shift their mode of transportation away from driving cars to walking, cycling or transit. Local cyclists...
Friendship Park advocates hopeful after pause on border wall construction
SAN DIEGO — The federal government temporarily halted construction of 30-foot border walls at Friendship Park. Advocates met for the first time Monday since that announcement last week. Customs and Border Protection said it's temporarily pausing construction to engage with the community and discuss the proposed plan. "They would...
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
Free haircuts and school supplies offered by the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation
SAN DIEGO — This Saturday, August 13, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation will host the 6-th Annual Back-to-School Haircut Event. In this Zevely Zone, I previewed the free event that will help hundreds of families in need. If you are a parent who is concerned about the expense of sending your children back to school this free event is for you.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1