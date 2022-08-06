SAN DIEGO — In light of rising COVID-19 cases around San Diego County, San Diego State University is implementing a mask mandate as students gear up for the fall semester. “I think it will give a lot of people a sense of comfort because cases are rising, and because masks are going to be required, I think it’s going to be really good for the school and the germs. We don’t want those,” said graduate student Naomi Trader. “I’m actually kind of happy that the mask policy is coming back and I just think it’s going to add a little bit of layer of more protection on my part.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO