Read on saturdayblitz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Related
Commanders fans will love Giants players fighting at training camp
In most predictions, the Washington Commanders have largely been projected to finish ahead of the New York Giants in the division. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are said to be the favorites to win the NFC East, whereas Washington and New York will be battling for third and fourth place.
STEPINAC: Lacrosse head coach of 23 years dies
Archbishop Stepinac High School is mourning a second school family member in less than a week.
Class of 2026 cadets make their way back to West Point
Friends and family cheered on new cadets Monday morning as they reached the end of their 12-mile March Back to West Point. The Class of 2026 departed before sunrise from Lake Frederick and traveled along routes 293 and 9W. Around 11 a.m., cadets arrived with a banner displaying “For Country We Commit.” The event...
The NY Rangers next captain is rightfully Jacob Trouba
The NY Rangers finally have a new captain, and it’s Jacob Trouba. Trouba becomes the much-needed 28th captain in franchise history. The Rangers have gone without a captain since the 2018 deadline when they traded Ryan McDonagh to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The move comes as a bit of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kevin Durant rumors: Don’t be surprised if KD holds out of Nets training camp
Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly willing to sit out of training camp if Brooklyn doesn’t respond to his trade request or organizational changes. How far is Kevin Durant willing to take his conflict with the Brooklyn Nets? According to the New York Daily News, straight into Nets training camp.
Red Sox take gamble on controversial former Mets, Phillies reliever
The Boston Red Sox have had bullpen issues all season, and they’re seemingly looking to fix that by signing a controversial reliever. The Boston Red Sox have had persistent trouble with their bullpen all season, and they seem to be addressing that by signing former New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia.
Poughkeepsie fence installer implicated in Florida Ponzi scheme
The owner of a Poughkeepsie fencing company who recently filed for bankruptcy protection apparently had a side gig lining up investors for a Florida fraud. Burton W. Wiand, a court-appointed receiver for Oasis International Group, a Longboat Key, Florida company that raised $84 million from nearly a thousand investors in a Ponzi scheme, sued Rocco Garbellano III Aug. 3 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Poughkeepsie. He is asking the court to block Garbellano from discharging a $350,000 court judgment that was levied in the Oasis case.
theexaminernews.com
Traveling Wall Veterans Memorial Returning to Putnam County
The Traveling Wall, an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., will return to Putnam County in September. It’s the fifth time that the Traveling Wall will visit Putnam County. It was first showcased in the county in 1995. It hasn’t been in Putnam since 2018. This visit will include a half-size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as well as The American Traveling Tribute, a display that features every war America has been involved in from the Revolutionary War right up to today.
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake
An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Tuttle family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: America’s Crime Wave Has Found Its Way to Greenwich
America’s crime wave is coming to a town near you and, in the last several weeks, it has found its way to Greenwich. Strong-arm robberies, vehicle break-ins, various street crimes and homeless panhandling are becoming commonplace. Crime has become a sign of the times in our cities and it...
3 More Jersey Mike’s Locations Coming to Dutchess, Orange Counties
The Hudson Valley's fastest-growing sandwich chain will be opening three more locations very soon. Fans of sub sandwiches in Dutchess and Orange Counties have something to celebrate. Jersey Mike's Subs has announced that they will continue to branch out into the Hudson Valley, opening three new locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.
Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business
A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
365traveler.com
GLAMPING NY: 18 BEST SPOTS FOR AN AWESOME GETAWAY
Want to rough it in New York…but only a little? Then a glamping adventure may be in your future! Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and escape to fresh air, nature, wildlife, and amazing views. Whether you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade your stay,...
yonkerstimes.com
Orange is the New Black Films in Yonkers
The Homefield Bowling Alley, on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers was the location for recent filming of the cable series, Orange is the New Black. OITNB is a Netflix series now in its 8th and final season. The show is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman of the same name, based on her prison experience in a federal prison in Danbury, Ct.
Legendary Woodstock Performers Return to Bethel for Anniversary
Aug. 15 - 18 are big days in rock and roll. Historic days, for sure. The Woodstock Music and Art Fair took place Aug. 15 - 18, 1969 on a farm in bethel, New York. Right here in the Hudson Valley. It was historical not just for the music, but also for the fact that hundreds of thousands of people got together in one place and spent a music filled, peaceful weekend in spite of things like rain, mud, lack of food, and lack of organization.
FanSided
272K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0