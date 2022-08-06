ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Point, NY
Sports
West Point, NY
Football
City
West Point, NY
State
Missouri State
WestfairOnline

Poughkeepsie fence installer implicated in Florida Ponzi scheme

The owner of a Poughkeepsie fencing company who recently filed for bankruptcy protection apparently had a side gig lining up investors for a Florida fraud. Burton W. Wiand, a court-appointed receiver for Oasis International Group, a Longboat Key, Florida company that raised $84 million from nearly a thousand investors in a Ponzi scheme, sued Rocco Garbellano III Aug. 3 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Poughkeepsie. He is asking the court to block Garbellano from discharging a $350,000 court judgment that was levied in the Oasis case.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Traveling Wall Veterans Memorial Returning to Putnam County

The Traveling Wall, an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., will return to Putnam County in September. It’s the fifth time that the Traveling Wall will visit Putnam County. It was first showcased in the county in 1995. It hasn’t been in Putnam since 2018. This visit will include a half-size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as well as The American Traveling Tribute, a display that features every war America has been involved in from the Revolutionary War right up to today.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Monken
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Tuttle family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#College Football#Black Knights#American Football#The Army Football#Army#The Wisconsin Badgers#Sec#The Armed Forces Bowl
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: America’s Crime Wave Has Found Its Way to Greenwich

America’s crime wave is coming to a town near you and, in the last several weeks, it has found its way to Greenwich. Strong-arm robberies, vehicle break-ins, various street crimes and homeless panhandling are becoming commonplace. Crime has become a sign of the times in our cities and it...
GREENWICH, CT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business

A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
365traveler.com

GLAMPING NY: 18 BEST SPOTS FOR AN AWESOME GETAWAY

Want to rough it in New York…but only a little? Then a glamping adventure may be in your future! Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and escape to fresh air, nature, wildlife, and amazing views. Whether you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade your stay,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Orange is the New Black Films in Yonkers

The Homefield Bowling Alley, on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers was the location for recent filming of the cable series, Orange is the New Black. OITNB is a Netflix series now in its 8th and final season. The show is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman of the same name, based on her prison experience in a federal prison in Danbury, Ct.
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Legendary Woodstock Performers Return to Bethel for Anniversary

Aug. 15 - 18 are big days in rock and roll. Historic days, for sure. The Woodstock Music and Art Fair took place Aug. 15 - 18, 1969 on a farm in bethel, New York. Right here in the Hudson Valley. It was historical not just for the music, but also for the fact that hundreds of thousands of people got together in one place and spent a music filled, peaceful weekend in spite of things like rain, mud, lack of food, and lack of organization.
BETHEL, NY
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy