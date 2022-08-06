ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob
3d ago

I hope some of those big cultivation companies come to Tampa... I would love to be able to start a career in the business.

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete podcaster partners with major marketing firm

Local podcaster Jared Taylor has formed a new strategic partnership that will significantly add new special content to his popular podcast series, Slice of Healthcare. Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy and marketing firm, and Slice of Healthcare, one of the nation’s top health care business news and health care IT podcasts, announced the new partnership on Tuesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota distributor grows by over 50 employees through acquisition

A Sarasota irrigation, golf and grounds equipment distributor recently acquired a 110-year-old company. A press release from Wesco Turf states the acquisition of Hector Turf, Deerfield Beach, went into effect Aug. 1. Both companies are distributors for Minneapolis-based The Toro Co. “We are excited to welcome Hector Turf into Wesco’s...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

First Citrus approves all-cash deal with DFCU

August 8, 2022 - Tampa-based First Citrus Bancorporation Inc. (OTC Markets: FCIT), the parent bank holding company of First Citrus Bank, announced that its shareholders unanimously approved the DFCU Financial all-cash transaction on Aug. 4. “It’s no surprise that shareholders overwhelmingly approved our merger because DFCU Financial is such a quality organization. This merger is quite good for our shareholders, many of whom are First Citrus bankers and clients,” CEO and President John Barrett said in the announcement. As a result, shareholders of FCB will receive $47.75 in cash for each share owned. Michigan-based DFCU will also cash out the outstanding options at FCB at the difference between the strike price and the per share cash consideration to First Citrus shareholders. The combined entity will have approximately $7.1 billion in assets and nearly $800 million in capital across its Michigan and Florida footprint with a total of 33 branch locations, according to a news release.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Kush Con highlights Florida's growing cannabis industry

TAMPA, Fla. — Last weekend in Tampa it was Comic Con —his weekend, it’s Kush Con. More than 150 vendors with the growing cannabis industry set up at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Kush Con — a trade show to help the public and folks in the industry to learn more about cannabis in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US

Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Subscription-based clothing shop opens on Central

Investing in the latest fashion trends can be a costly endeavor, especially for those squeezing every penny in their pocket, but business owner Danielle Ferarri believes everyone should have accessibility regardless of the hefty price tags. Ferarri, who operates the clothing membership-based retail shop Valhalla Resale in Seminole Heights (Tampa)...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Why this NY firm is backing industrial Tampa Bay projects

New York-based BEB Capital is the investment powerhouse behind new and expanding industrial developments in Tampa Bay. Most recently, through BEB Lending, the finance platform of BEB Capital, the firm provided a $2.3 million bridge loan to Miami-based Hersh Equity Group for the acquisition financing of a 25,000-square-foot small bay industrial property at 12505 66th St. North in Largo.
TAMPA, FL
philstockworld.com

“Deteriorating Situation” Shows Rent Growth “Collapsing” In Sunbelt Markets

The housing and renting market continues to teeter on the brink, and the newest incoming data doesn’t offer up any clear signs of stabilization. In fact, new data continues to suggest the opposite: that volatility in housing could only be beginning…and that we’re going to have plenty of fodder on deflation, which we have talked about frequently, invoking the effects of a “reverse bullwhip” on the economy.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete’s Craft Kafe opens Tampa location

August 8, 2022 - Craft Kafe, a St. Petersburg restaurant providing gluten-free pastries, pizza and bread, has opened a third location across the bay. On Aug. 3, owner Teddy Skiadiotis opened a Craft Kafe at 442 W. Kennedy Blvd. in South Tampa, adding to locations in downtown and West St. Pete. Skiadiotis also co-owns Skidder’s Restaurant on St. Pete beach with a family member.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Alternate paths to a good career

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. It may sound too good to be true, but it’s one of...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete honors its Coast Guard

As one of the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) most expansive commands, Sector St. Petersburg has served the region, state and nation from its base on Bayboro Harbor for nearly 100 years. Coinciding with the USCG’s recent 232nd anniversary Mayor Ken Welch, on behalf of the city, issued a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Algae bloom persists around Maximo Park

August 9, 2022 - The Pinellas County Department of Health (DOH) is continuing to warn of a harmful blue-green algal bloom around Maximo Park. The agency first detected the toxins near Sunshine Skyway Lane and Pinellas Point Drive South in St. Petersburg on June 30. The DOH is still urging the public to take caution in and around the water at Maximo Park and posted signs to alert visitors. People and their pets should avoid drinking, swimming or boating in water where the bloom is visible.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

USFSP launches STEM program for underrepresented students

The University of South Florida St. Petersburg is the first institution in the state to establish a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program that creates opportunities for underrepresented students. Launched in 1969 as a pre-college intervention and solutions program in California, over 49,000 students from more than 350 school...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travelawaits.com

20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
FLORIDA STATE

