Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Augusta Canal

Investigators: Human remains found in search for Simon Powell
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says that after weeks of searching, they may have found crucial evidence in the search for Simon Powell. The sheriff's office says Tuesday, after draining the pond on Hwy. 56 and searching the area, they've found what they believe are human remains. Investigators used cadaver dogs, shovels, rakes and other tools to find the remains buried in the muck.
Columbia County officials searching for theft suspect
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who took money she found in a self-checkout register at the Target in Mullins Crossing. The incident happened on August 4 around 6:00 p.m. Deputies say the previous customer had requested...
3-vehicle crash slows morning traffic in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County deputies are on the scene of an accident. It happened about 7:45 Tuesday morning on Belair Road at Columbia Road, right in front of Papa Johns Pizza Restaurant. Injuries are reported. Motorists may encounter delays near the scene of that multi-vehicle wreck.
These suspects sought in Augusta aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking information about three suspects wanted in connection with an Augusta aggravated assault. The incident happened Monday in the 2300 block of Travis Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous, left in a Dodge...
Woman wanted by RCSO for Aggravated Assault
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault. According to authorities, the woman has been identified as Chaquita Chapman, 35. The incident happened on the 3000 block of Washington Road on Sunday, August 7th. Chaquita Chapman is wanted for questioning in an Aggravated Assault incident […]
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death. Deputies responded to the Augusta Canal on Broad Street near the Kroc Center on Saturday just before 11:15 AM in reference to a dead body in the canal. When deputies got to the scene, they...
Three subject wanted for Travis Rd. aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find three subjects wanted in connection to an assault. According to the sheriff's office, the assault happened Aug. 8 on the 2300 block of Travis Rd. The subjects were seen leaving the area in a Dodge Charger traveling east on Travis Rd.
Man behind bars after high speed chase with CCSO on Furys Ferry Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a high speed chase on Furys Ferry Road. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been identified as Reul Derrick Williams, Jr., 37. According to deputies, Williams was found sitting in a vehicle in the Walgreens Parking Lot on Furys Ferry […]
Missing Millbrook twins case sees major increase in reward dollars
The reward money has increased in the event that the Millbrook twins are found.
Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
Subject wanted for questioning in Washington Rd. assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a person wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault. According to the sheriff's office, the assault happened on the 3000 block of Washington Rd. on Sunday, Aug. 7. The sheriff's office is searching for thirty-five-year-old Chaquita Chapman for questioning in connection to the assault. She's described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and around 160 lbs.
Authorities search for 18-year-old wanted in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say 18-year-old Armoni McClain is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on the 1700 Block of Pine Tree Road on Friday, August 5. He was last seen leaving the scene walking in the area of Pine […]
Dublin man charged after shots fired at football game in Johnson County, Ga.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, August 5, a suspect began randomly shooting into the air on Hershel Walker Drive just outside Lovett Stadium in Wrightsville. The incident happened during a scrimmage football game between the Johnson County Trojans and the Wilcox County Patriots. There were several hundred spectators attending the event and approximately […]
Richmond County moves forward with inmate medical contract
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A committee of the Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s renewal with Wellpath for Richmond County inmate medical care. The approval came as part of a consent motion with no discussion. It still must be approved by the commission. With...
Fire investigation underway at Amazon Plant in Appling
APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Fire crews were dispatched to the local Amazon plant located at 2150 Discovery Drive at 11:59 p.m. Monday night. En route, they were advised that there was a water flow alarm. When crews arrived, evacuation had already taken place. Smoke conditions were encountered when entering Division 2 of the building. Crews […]
Unidentified man wanted for questioning by RCSO for stealing bike from Walmart
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unidentified man wanted for questioning for theft after stealing from a local Walmart. Authorities say this man stole a bicycle from the Walmart on Wrightsboro Road on August 3rd. According to the incident report, this man has stolen from this Walmart […]
Body Found In Augusta Canal
A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death. WGAC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
One person dead after a fatal car accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.c. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning. According SCHP, a 2011 Ford Taurus was travelling northbound in the Southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 when it crashed head on with a 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler. The...
Conviction upheld in Augusta murder of cocaine supplier
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a defendant in a 2001 Augusta drug-related killing. Woodrow Carter had appealed his 2016 malice murder conviction in the 2001 death of James Mills. Carter contended the evidence was insufficient to support his conviction and that the jury should have had the option of convicting him of concealing the death of another.
'This traumatized all of them': Johnson County neighbors concerned after shooting near football game
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — People in Johnson County are showing concern after a shooting that happened on a street outside the stadium where a high school football scrimmage was taking place. Luckily, no one was injured, but making residents put a sharp focus on community safety. "A bullet has...
