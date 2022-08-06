Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Augusta Canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a person wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault. According to the sheriff's office, the assault happened on the 3000 block of Washington Rd. on Sunday, Aug. 7. The sheriff's office is searching for thirty-five-year-old Chaquita Chapman for questioning in connection to the assault. She's described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and around 160 lbs.

