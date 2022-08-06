Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

Read on www.cleveland19.com
Missing Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week. This is in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and he...
Former Euclid officer killed in motorcycle crash
A former Euclid police officer is being remembered as a person who could light up a room.
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
cleveland19.com
5 taken to hospital after U-Haul crash at Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a crash late Sunday at the Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival sent five people to the hospital. The accident took place around 9:15 p.m. at Roberto Clemente Park on Seymour Avenue in the Ohio City neighborhood. According to Cleveland police, a 64-year-old man was...
Westlake house fire was caused by lightning strike, 911 caller says
What once was Kyrie Irving’s Westlake home caught fire Monday night. The large home was struck by lightning and smoke was visible, said a 911 caller.
Cleveland police investigating after body of missing Lakewood man found
Cleveland police are now investigating a homicide in what started as a missing person case in Lakewood. The body of 47 year old Victor Huff was discovered with gunshot wounds wrapped in a tarp.
Body of missing Lakewood man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
cleveland19.com
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning, according to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department officials. Nobody was hurt in the crash, police said. The theft happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Street, according to a department press...
47-year-old man killed in suspected homicide in Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — A 47-year-old man was killed in a suspected homicide that took place at a Cleveland apartment building on Monday. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Marcus D. Young was found deceased in a unit at Bohn Towers, located at 1300 Superior Avenue. No further information is available at this time.
cleveland19.com
Multiple utility poles damaged during crash with overturned car on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power workers were called to the city’s East side overnight to repair several utility poles that were knocked down during a crash. The incident was first reported before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Eddy Road and Kirby Avenue. At least...
cleveland19.com
RTA releases video of deadly Cleveland bus shooting, gunman won’t be charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been cleared of a deadly shooting on an RTA bus after prosecutors determined he likely fired in self-defense, citing Ohio’s ‘stand your ground’ law. David Kittreles, 21, was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived to the scene of the...
cleveland19.com
Westlake Firefighters battle huge house fire
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Fire and several other westside fire departments battled a large house fire located at Cornerstone and Annie Lane Monday. According to Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart, severe weather in the area made it difficult for firefighters while they battled the blaze. There were no...
‘Pure chaos’: New dirt bike takeovers, but where were Cleveland police?
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team has led to new questions about packs of illegal dirt bikes with riders firing a gun at police, interfering with an ambulance and more.
Victim identified in deadly hit and run in Garfield Heights
Garfield Heights police are looking for the driver of a stolen silver Infiniti SUV, who struck multiple vehicles, killing one person and injuring others near Grand Division Avenue.
Former East Cleveland Cop Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Sunday
Shaun King, a former East Cleveland officer, died after a motorcycle crash yesterday. You can see the statement from East Cleveland police here.
cleveland19.com
Police: Duo steals cigarettes from delivery driver at gunpoint near Summit County store
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint Monday afternoon at an Akron market. The two men have not been identified, according to Lt. Mike Miller of the Akron Police Department. The robbery happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the...
Mo loud music, mo problems: North Royalton Police Blotter
On July 15, police were dispatched to a Creekwood Drive address regarding a noise complaint. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said her neighbor was playing loud music every morning. It turned out that the two had a history regarding this issue. Roughly two months earlier, the man’s...
Lightning strikes former Cavs player’s Westlake home
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out amid storms in Westlake Monday night.
cleveland19.com
Police find 3 dogs dead, 25 others in cages in Ashland County home
SULLIVAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers found three dead dogs and 25 others in cages and horrible living conditions in a house Aug. 8, according to Ashland County Chief Deputy David Blake. Officers received a call from the Ashland County Humane Society and received a report of a ‘large number’ of...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police Department welcomes new members to K-9 unit (pics)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Monday welcomed Patrol Officer Dave Santiago and Ranger to its K-9 unit. The department was able to add Ranger to the team by a donation from A Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, according to a department Facebook post.
