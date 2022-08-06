Dallas Wings getting hot at the right time with wins over the WNBA’s top teams

Former UNC football standout Dazz Newsome is still trying to find his footing in the NFL. After being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, Newsome only appeared in a few games in his rookie season. With a new regime in Chicago, Newsome is hoping to make the roster this season and special teams could be a way he finds a spot on that 53-man final roster before Week 1. On Tuesday, the Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against Kansas City. And Newsome was listed as the starter...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO